Knopp Biosciences Expands Research Collaboration with Cincinnati Children's to Characterize Effect of Dexpramipexole in Inflammatory Diseases

Knopp Biosciences LLC, a privately held drug discovery and development
company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for inflammatory
and neurological diseases with a high unmet need, today announced the
expansion of its research collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s
Hospital Medical Center to further elucidate the eosinophil-depleting
mechanism of action of Knopp’s lead investigational drug, dexpramipexole.
Eosinophils are white-blood cells that play a central role in several
debilitating conditions, including asthma, hypereosinophilic syndrome
(HES), and other inflammatory diseases. Dexpramipexole has been shown to
selectively reduce eosinophil levels in multiple clinical trials,
including a Phase
2 study in HES and a Phase
2 trial in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Knopp is
advancing dexpramipexole into Phase 2 development in severe asthma and
Phase 3 development in HES.
The research at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is being
led by Patricia C. Fulkerson, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of
Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, and Cincinnati
Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and a leading authority on
eosinophil-mediated diseases. Dr. Fulkerson’s lab has developed a number
of innovative methods to study the differentiation and maturation of
eosinophils. Through a previous collaboration with Knopp, she and her
team employed an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) culture system to
study the ability of dexpramipexole to inhibit the maturation of
eosinophil progenitor cells. Looking forward, Dr. Fulkerson and her team
will investigate molecular pathways in eosinophil development and
attempt to further elucidate the effect of dexpramipexole on those
pathways.
“We are pleased to expand our research collaboration with Dr. Fulkerson
to more fully characterize the eosinophil-lowering mechanism of
dexpramipexole,” said Michael Bozik, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of
Knopp. “Dr. Fulkerson’s expert knowledge of eosinophil biology and her
extensive experience in treating children with eosinophil-associated
diseases uniquely position her to lead this collaboration that will
inform and support the clinical development of dexpramipexole for the
treatment of asthma and HES.”
ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC
Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, PA, is a privately held drug
discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough
treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases with a high unmet
need. Knopp’s clinical-stage small molecule, dexpramipexole, is entering
Phase 2 development in severe asthma and Phase 3 development in HES.
Knopp’s preclinical Kv7 platform is directed to small molecule
treatments for neonatal epileptic encephalopathy, other rare epilepsies,
tinnitus, and neuropathic pain. Please visit www.knoppbio.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including
statements relating to planned regulatory filings and clinical
development programs. All forward-looking statements are based on
management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks,
uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including the
uncertainties inherent in clinical trials and product development
programs, the availability of funding to support continued research and
studies, the availability or potential availability of alternative
therapies or treatments, the availability of patent protection for the
discoveries and strategic alliances, as well as additional factors that
may cause Knopp's actual results to differ from our expectations. There
can be no assurance that any investigational drug product will be
successfully developed or manufactured or that final results of clinical
studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market a
product. Knopp undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Knopp's pipeline consists of investigational drug products that have not
been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These
investigational drug products are still undergoing clinical study to
verify their safety and effectiveness.
