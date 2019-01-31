Knopp Biosciences' Rachel Kopper Elected National President of Women In Bio

Knopp Biosciences LLC, a privately held drug discovery and development
company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for inflammatory
and neurological diseases with a high unmet need, today announced that
Rachel L. Kopper, the company’s Director of Business Operations and
Finance, has been elected National President and Board Chair of Women In
Bio (WIB).
WIB is an organization of professionals committed to promoting careers,
leadership, and entrepreneurship for women in the life sciences. Since
its founding in 2001, WIB has established 13 chapters in the U.S. and
Canada, with more than 2,000 members and programs that reach 22,000
participants. WIB programs span the career life cycle, from mentoring
middle-school STEM students and young professionals to supporting
executive development and governance readiness.
“We are proud of Rachel for taking on this national role in promoting
career opportunities for women in the life sciences,” said Michael
Bozik, M.D., President and CEO of Knopp. “Her election as national
president reinforces her leadership skills as well as her commitment to
strengthening our industry through diversity, inclusion, and
empowerment.”
Kopper, a Knopp employee since 2007, was instrumental in founding the
WIB chapter in Pittsburgh in 2012 and served as Chapter Chair in 2016.
She holds a MBA from Chatham University and is a graduate of Westminster
College.
“I’m honored to be chosen to represent WIB at a national level, am eager
to continue advancing the organization’s important agenda, and pleased
at the recognition of Pittsburgh’s leadership in strengthening career
opportunities for women in the life sciences community,” Kopper said.
ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC
Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, is a privately held
drug discovery and development company focused on delivering
breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases with
a high unmet need. Knopp’s clinical-stage small molecule,
dexpramipexole, is entering Phase 2 clinical trials in eosinophilic
asthma and Phase 3 development in hypereosinophilic syndrome. Knopp’s
preclinical Kv7 platform is directed to small molecule treatments for
neonatal epileptic encephalopathy, other rare epilepsies, tinnitus, and
neuropathic pain. Please visit www.knoppbio.com.
ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)
WIB is an organization of professionals committed to promoting careers,
leadership, and entrepreneurship of women in the life sciences. Each
local chapter hosts numerous events throughout the year, that vary from
networking events to career development, to professional education, to
executive level-focused events. In addition to events, WIB hosts a Young
Women In Bio program, which offers events and encouragement to
middle-school aged girls, a mentorship program which provides women the
chance to mentor or be mentored, and a national Boardroom Ready program
through Executive Women In Bio, which has recently placed over 20 women
on for-profit boards. With the support of a large national organization,
WIB currently has 13 chapters across North America. As a volunteer
organization, WIB offers leadership opportunities at every career stage,
and a chance to expand professional networks in a supportive and
inclusive environment. Please visit www.womeninbio.org.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including
statements relating to planned regulatory filings and clinical
development programs. All forward-looking statements are based on
management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks,
uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including the
uncertainties inherent in clinical trials and product development
programs, the availability of funding to support continued research and
studies, the availability or potential availability of alternative
therapies or treatments, the availability of patent protection for the
discoveries and strategic alliances, as well as additional factors that
may cause Knopp's actual results to differ from our expectations. There
can be no assurance that any investigational drug product will be
successfully developed or manufactured or that final results of clinical
studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market a
product. Knopp undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Knopp's pipeline consists of investigational drug products that have
not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These
investigational drug products are still undergoing clinical study to
verify their safety and effectiveness.
