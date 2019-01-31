Knopp Biosciences' Rachel Kopper Elected National President of Women In Bio

Knopp Biosciences LLC, a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases with a high unmet need, today announced that Rachel L. Kopper, the company’s Director of Business Operations and Finance, has been elected National President and Board Chair of Women In Bio (WIB).

“We are proud of Rachel for taking on this national role in promoting career opportunities for women in the life sciences,” said Michael Bozik, M.D., President and CEO of Knopp. “Her election as national president reinforces her leadership skills as well as her commitment to strengthening our industry through diversity, inclusion, and empowerment.”

Kopper, a Knopp employee since 2007, was instrumental in founding the WIB chapter in Pittsburgh in 2012 and served as Chapter Chair in 2016. She holds a MBA from Chatham University and is a graduate of Westminster College.

“I’m honored to be chosen to represent WIB at a national level, am eager to continue advancing the organization’s important agenda, and pleased at the recognition of Pittsburgh’s leadership in strengthening career opportunities for women in the life sciences community,” Kopper said.

Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, is a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases with a high unmet need. Knopp’s clinical-stage small molecule, dexpramipexole, is entering Phase 2 clinical trials in eosinophilic asthma and Phase 3 development in hypereosinophilic syndrome. Knopp’s preclinical Kv7 platform is directed to small molecule treatments for neonatal epileptic encephalopathy, other rare epilepsies, tinnitus, and neuropathic pain. Please visit www.knoppbio.com.

WIB is an organization of professionals committed to promoting careers, leadership, and entrepreneurship of women in the life sciences. Each local chapter hosts numerous events throughout the year, that vary from networking events to career development, to professional education, to executive level-focused events. In addition to events, WIB hosts a Young Women In Bio program, which offers events and encouragement to middle-school aged girls, a mentorship program which provides women the chance to mentor or be mentored, and a national Boardroom Ready program through Executive Women In Bio, which has recently placed over 20 women on for-profit boards. With the support of a large national organization, WIB currently has 13 chapters across North America. As a volunteer organization, WIB offers leadership opportunities at every career stage, and a chance to expand professional networks in a supportive and inclusive environment. Please visit www.womeninbio.org.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements relating to planned regulatory filings and clinical development programs. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including the uncertainties inherent in clinical trials and product development programs, the availability of funding to support continued research and studies, the availability or potential availability of alternative therapies or treatments, the availability of patent protection for the discoveries and strategic alliances, as well as additional factors that may cause Knopp's actual results to differ from our expectations. There can be no assurance that any investigational drug product will be successfully developed or manufactured or that final results of clinical studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market a product. Knopp undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Knopp's pipeline consists of investigational drug products that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These investigational drug products are still undergoing clinical study to verify their safety and effectiveness.

