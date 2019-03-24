Know Before You Go: Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Memphis 901 FC

Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Memphis 901 FC

March 24, 2019

Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Memphis 901 FC at 6:00 p.m. ET

Talen Energy Stadium

For tickets to the match, click here.

Check out the match timeline and all the happenings revolving around the match:

Game Timeline

Stadium Information

Talen Energy Stadium Bag Policy

Philadelphia Union and Bethlehem Steel FC introduced new elevated security standards to ensure a safe environment for soccer fans. A new minimum standard Bag Policy and guest screening measures will be instituted. Under the new security policy, all guests at Talen Energy Stadium will be fully screened upon entry. The screenings will be conducted via the use of a search wand. Click here for a list of prohibited items and bag policy.

General Parking

Lot A: Not Available

Lot B: Free

Lot B-VIP: Free

Lot C: Free

Lot D: Not Available

Lot E: Not Available

Lot SOB: Not Available

Premium Row - Not Available

Lot F - Not Available

Follow Us

Address:

Talen Energy Stadium

1 Stadium Drive

Chester, PA 19013

For tickets to the match, click here.