Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Know Before You Go: Bethlehem Steel FC vs. North Carolina FC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

Bethlehem Steel FC vs. North Carolina FC

March 16, 2019
Bethlehem Steel FC vs. North Carolina FC at 7:30 p.m. ET
Talen Energy Stadium

For tickets to the match, click here.

Check out the match timeline and all the happenings revolving around the match:

Game Timeline

Stadium Information

Talen Energy Stadium Bag Policy

Philadelphia Union and Bethlehem Steel FC introduced new elevated security standards to ensure a safe environment for soccer fans. A new minimum standard Bag Policy and guest screening measures will be instituted. Under the new security policy, all guests at Talen Energy Stadium will be fully screened upon entry. The screenings will be conducted via the use of a search wand. Click here for a list of prohibited items and bag policy.

General Parking

  • Lot A: Not Available
  • Lot B: Free
  • Lot B-VIP: Free
  • Lot C: Free
  • Lot D: Not Available
  • Lot E: Not Available
  • Lot SOB: Not Available
  • Premium Row - Not Available
  • Lot F - Not Available

Follow Us

Address:

Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, PA 19013

For tickets to the match, click here.

Disclaimer

Philadelphia Union published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 21:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pCITY OF SELMA TX : Ventura Blvd. and Brightleaf Update
PU
06:34pGOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC : Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 14, 2019
PU
06:24pSEMICONDUCTORS SURPASS CARS AS A TOP U.S. EXPORT IN 2018, REMAIN #4 OVERALL BLOG : 03/15/19
PU
06:19pWEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS : March 15, 2018
PU
06:04pAir Canada, United Airlines say 737 MAX groundings to hurt business
RE
05:54pWE ENERGIES : Keep your family safe by clearing snow and ice away from meters and vents
PU
05:49pCITY OF NASHVILLE TN : Police - Media Releases 3/15/2019 MNPD Continues to Plan for the 2019 NFL Draft Coming to Downtown Nashville Next Month; Road Closures Start on April 5th
PU
05:49pUtilities Shares Slip as Traders Seek Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:48pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Services Scramble to Remove Shooting Video -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pU.S. oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5INTERSERVE PLC : INTERSERVE : British outsourcer Interserve taken over by its creditors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.