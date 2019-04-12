Log in
Know before you go: Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Charleston Battery

04/12/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Charleston Battery

April 13, 2019
Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Charleston Battery at 7:30 p.m. ET
Talen Energy Stadium

For tickets to the match, click here.

Check out the match timeline and all the happenings revolving around the match:

Game Timeline

Stadium Information

Talen Energy Stadium Bag Policy

Philadelphia Union and Bethlehem Steel FC introduced new elevated security standards to ensure a safe environment for soccer fans. A new minimum standard Bag Policy and guest screening measures will be instituted. Under the new security policy, all guests at Talen Energy Stadium will be fully screened upon entry. The screenings will be conducted via the use of a search wand. Click here for a list of prohibited items and bag policy.

General Parking

  • Lot A: Not Available
  • Lot B: Free
  • Lot B-VIP: Free
  • Lot C: Free
  • Lot D: Not Available
  • Lot E: Not Available
  • Lot SOB: Not Available
  • Premium Row - Not Available
  • Lot F - Not Available

Follow Us

Address:

Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, PA 19013

For tickets to the match, click here.

Disclaimer

Philadelphia Union published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 19:22:06 UTC
