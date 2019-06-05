Know the Best Procurement Cost Reduction Strategies That Are Helping Companies to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key procurement cost reduction strategies for businesses today.

The rapidly evolving economic environment has made it imperative for companies to devise procurement cost reduction strategies to achieve significant savings and bring down procurement costs. However, most companies are finding it difficult to devise effective cost reduction strategies due to various procurement challenges. To help all such companies, we have listed out the best procurement cost reduction strategies that can address such challenges and help companies save millions.

At SpendEdge, we understand that devising procurement cost reduction strategies is imperative for companies to stay ahead of the curve. Therefore, we have listed out best strategies implemented by the best-in-class companies.

Best Procurement Cost Reduction Strategies:

Strategy 1: Centralize Procurement

Centralizing procurement functions helps companies to analyze expenditure and avoid duplication of purchases. It further allows companies to minimize supply costs, rationalize supplier base, and strengthen the relationship with suppliers.

Strategy 2: Review Existing Contracts

Contracts created two or three years might not be applicable in today's changing economic scenario. Reviewing such contracts can help companies to target negotiations and determine cost drivers that can offer cost reduction opportunities to businesses.

Strategy 3: Reduce Supply Chain Costs

Supply chain mapping is extremely crucial for companies to determine the costs involved in the procurement process. It also enables companies to avoid additional supply chain costs occurring due to the wrong use of Incoterms set by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

