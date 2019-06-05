Know the Best Procurement Cost Reduction Strategies That Are Helping Companies to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence
solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key
procurement cost reduction strategies for businesses today.
The rapidly evolving economic environment has made it imperative for
companies to devise procurement cost reduction strategies to achieve
significant savings and bring down procurement costs. However, most
companies are finding it difficult to devise effective cost reduction
strategies due to various procurement challenges. To help all such
companies, we have listed out the best procurement cost reduction
strategies that can address such challenges and help companies
save millions.
At SpendEdge, we understand that devising procurement cost reduction
strategies is imperative for companies to stay ahead of the curve.
Therefore, we have listed out best strategies implemented by the
best-in-class companies.
Implementing procurement cost reduction strategies is not easy
Best Procurement Cost Reduction Strategies:
Strategy 1: Centralize Procurement
Centralizing procurement functions helps companies to analyze
expenditure and avoid duplication of purchases. It further allows
companies to minimize supply costs, rationalize supplier base, and
strengthen the relationship with suppliers.
Strategy 2: Review Existing Contracts
Contracts created two or three years might not be applicable in today's
changing economic scenario. Reviewing such contracts can help companies
to target negotiations and determine cost drivers that can offer cost
reduction opportunities to businesses.
Strategy 3: Reduce Supply Chain Costs
Supply chain mapping is extremely crucial for companies to determine the
costs involved in the procurement process. It also enables companies to
avoid additional supply chain costs occurring due to the wrong use of
Incoterms set by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
