Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Know the Facts: Summer Pest Threats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:56am EDT

Stinging insects, mosquitoes, ants, oh my; a little education can go a long way in protecting yourself from summer pest dangers

Summer is not only peak season for barbecues, pool parties and bike rides, but for many dangerous pests as well. From mosquitoes that can carry deadly diseases, to stinging insects that send more than 500,000 people to the emergency room in the U.S. every year, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is urging homeowners take proper precautions against dangerous summertime pests.

“While summer is often thought of as a relaxing, carefree time of year, it’s important to remain alert when spending time outdoors to prevent encounters with dangerous pests like mosquitoes, wasps and ticks,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “Pest control professionals have in-depth knowledge about the biology and behavior of these pests, which make them the ideal, first-line of defense when dealing with creepy crawlers around your house, and we are happy to share some of their top insights on how to stay safe from summer pest threats.”

Mosquitoes – Only female mosquitoes bite and feed on humans, as they need a blood meal in order to lay fertile eggs.

  • Pro Tip: Mosquitoes are mainly active around dusk and dawn, so avoid the outdoors at those times to reduce the likelihood of getting bitten.

Wasps – There are over 4,000 kinds of wasps in the U.S., and unlike bees, their bodies are smooth and have no hair.

  • Pro Tip: Check plants and trees for wasp nests to avoid contact with these stinging insects.

European hornetsEuropean hornets are the only true hornets native to the U.S., and unlike most stinging insects, they can be active at night.

  • Pro Tip: Change exterior lights to yellow bulbs to reduce this insect’s attraction to your home or property.

Africanized bees – These dangerous stinging insects have been known to chase people for more than a quarter of a mile once provoked, earning them the nickname, “killer bees.”

TicksTicks are not insects, but actually classified as arachnids, or relatives of spiders, scorpions and mites. Because they cannot fly, ticks get onto pets and people by jumping.

  • Pro Tip: Wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts and closed-toe shoes when outdoors, especially in wooded areas or tall grasses can help prevent tick bites.

Ants – Ants are social insects that live in large colonies, so what may seem like a small infestation can quickly turn into a big problem for homeowners.

  • Pro Tip: Keep tree branches and other plants cut back from the house, as ants often use these branches to enter homes.

Red Imported Fire Ants (RIFA) – This invasive species from Brazil is known to be more aggressive than other species of ants, and gets its name from their ability to inflict painful bites and stings.

  • Pro Tip: Be sure to seal all openings to the home, as RIFAs can gain access to buildings through HVAC systems and AC units.

For more information on summer pest prevention, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:07aCOMSCORE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08:07aEQUINIX INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:07aAERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019
BU
08:07aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions
BU
08:07aUndefeated Boxer Andres Cortes Extends Record to 12-0 With the Help of Diamond CBD
BU
08:07aNightfood Winner Announced in "Year's Supply Giveaway" Promotion, Management Duplicating Program for 2nd Half of 2019
GL
08:07aVERACYTE : Names Keith Kennedy Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:06aBOEHRINGER INGELHEIM : Expands Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) R&D Pipeline With New First-in-Class Compound from Yuhan Corporation
BU
08:06aWiley Announces Agreement to Acquire Zyante Inc.
BU
08:06aKurt Rataski Joins Alliant
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About