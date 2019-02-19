Knowable and Axiom Managed Solutions : Spun Off from Axiom

Knowable, the market leader in enterprise contracts intelligence, and
Axiom Managed Solutions (AMS), the leader in next-generation solutions
for complex legal work at scale, today jointly announced that they have
been spun off from Axiom, a leading global marketplace for on-demand
corporate legal talent, as two new independent companies, effective
February 12, 2019.
“Across the years, jointly innovating with our clients as a part of
Axiom, we’ve developed the view that there are three fundamental
categories of legal work,” said Brendan Nelson, Head of Product,
Knowable. “Irreducibly complex legal work that only the most experienced
and talented lawyers can do; repeatable work that requires experienced
lawyers but begs for the scaffolding of purpose built tools and process;
and, finally, the kind of work that people should not do at all, because
the learning, memory, and processing capacity of machines is simply
better at it.”
Continued Nelson, “Under Axiom’s brand umbrella, AMS and Knowable have
built market leading businesses and solutions to address the second and
third categories, respectively. Today’s announcement recognizes the
benefits of focus. Operating as independent companies will enable all
three businesses to specialize in addressing their unique market
opportunities.”
As the market leader in enterprise contracts intelligence, Knowable
gives corporate clients revolutionary visibility into the relationships
that govern their businesses. By converting archaic legal language into
structured data, Knowable helps its clients find, search, organize, and
analyze their contracts, providing – for the first time – portfolio
level views of risks, obligations, and entitlements. As the world’s
leader in contract data analytics, with more than 25 million contract
data elements analyzed each quarter, Knowable combines proprietary
machine learning tools with scalable facilities for human quality
control that, together, enable a full contracts intelligence solution
for the enterprise.
As the leader in next-generation solutions for complex legal work at
scale, AMS empowers clients to rationalize legal spend by providing new
delivery models for legal projects and processes. Clients turn to AMS
for real solutions to big problems, ranging from one-off regulatory
projects to long-term managed services. AMS leverages modernized
processes, smart resourcing constructs, and the best of legal technology
to help clients overcome the limitations of the traditional in-house and
law firm models.
Added Chris DeConti, Chief Revenue Officer, AMS: “Both Knowable and AMS
require and deserve the sharpness of focus, capital, and leadership
energy that come with being independent growth companies. Independence
will also allow us to seize unique opportunities and better serve
clients, with an efficiency of focus, dedicated management teams, and
tailored investment strategies."
