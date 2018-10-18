Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council : Cancer awareness roadshow to visit Knowsley

Cancer Research UK's 'Cancer Awareness Roadshow' will visit Huyton next week encouraging residents to make positive health changes to help reduce their risk of cancer.

The Roadshow will visit Huyton town centre on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 October, from 10am to 4pm.

The Cancer Research UK (CRUK) nurses will provide information on how to spot cancer early, as it is much more likely to be treated successfully if picked up at an early stage, and encourage anyone with concerns to visit their GP. The CRUK nurses will also advise how to help to reduce the risk of cancer by participating in cancer screening programmes and making simple lifestyle changes.

Cllr Sean Donnelly, Knowsley Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said:

'The CRUK nurses are fantastic and help so many people through talking and listening to them and providing relevant information so if you are in Huyton on Tuesday or Wednesday do pop over to the roadshow.'

To find out more about the Cancer Awareness Roadshow or how to reduce the risk of cancer and detect it early, visit the Cancer Awareness Roadshow's website or follow the North West Roadshow team on Twitter @CRUKroadshow_NW