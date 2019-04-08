|
Ko Yo Chemical : Annual General Meeting Circular
04/08/2019 | 09:08pm EDT
Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited
玖 源 化 工 ( 集 團 ) 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0827)
PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE
AND
REPURCHASE SHARES,
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening an annual general meeting of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the ''Company'') to be held at Suite No. 02, 31st Floor, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 17 May 2019, at 3:00 p.m., is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed.
Whether or not you intend to attend the annual general meeting, please complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, together with any power of attorney or other authority, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. The completion and return of the form of the proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting or any adjourned meetings should you so desire.
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
|
''Annual General Meeting''
|
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at
|
|
Suite No. 02, 31st Floor, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester
|
|
Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 17 May 2019,
|
|
at 3:00 p.m., notice of which is set out on pages 13 to 16
|
|
of this circular
|
''Board''
|
the Board of Directors
|
''Company''
|
Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited, a company incorporated
|
|
in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of
|
|
which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
|
''Corporate Governance Code''
|
the Code on Corporate Governance Practices set out in
|
|
Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules
|
''Director(s)''
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
''Existing Issue Mandate''
|
the general mandate granted to the Directors on 25 May
|
|
2018 to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue
|
|
and otherwise deal with Shares during the relevant period
|
|
of up to 20% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares
|
|
of the Company as at date of relevant resolution
''Existing Repurchase Mandate'' the general mandate granted to the Directors on 25 May 2018 to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares during the relevant period of up to 10% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares of the Company as
|
|
at date of relevant resolution
|
''Latest Practicable Date''
|
31 March 2019, being the latest practicable date for the
|
|
purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in
|
|
this circular prior to dispatch of this circular
|
''Listing Rules''
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
''Ordinary Resolution(s)''
|
means the proposed ordinary resolution(s) in respect of the
|
|
special business as referred to in the notice of Annual
|
|
General Meeting
''Proposed Issue Mandate''
''Proposed Repurchase Mandate''
''SFO''
''Share(s)''
''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Takeovers Code''
a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with Shares during the relevant period of up to a maximum of 20% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing the Resolution No. 5 as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting
a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares during the relevant period up to a maximum of 10% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing the Resolution No. 6 as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)
ordinary share(s) of par value HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company
shareholder(s) of the Company
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong
Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited 玖 源 化 工 ( 集 團 ) 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0827)
|
Executive Directors:
|
Registered Office:
|
Mr. Tang Guoqiang (Chairman)
|
Cricket Square Hutchins Drive
|
Mr. Li Weiruo (Vice Chairman)
|
P.O. Box 2681 GT
|
Mr. Shi Jianmin
|
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
|
Mr. Zhang Weihua
|
Cayman Islands
|
Non-executive Director:
|
Principal place of business
|
Mr. Zhang Fubo
|
in Hong Kong:
|
|
Suite No. 02, 31st Floor
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Sino Plaza
|
Mr. Hu Xiaoping
|
255-257 Gloucester Road
|
Mr. Shi Lei
|
Causeway Bay
|
Mr. Xu Congcai
|
Hong Kong
|
|
9 April 2019
|
To the Shareholders
|
|
Dear Sir or Madam,
|
PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE
AND
REPURCHASE SHARES,
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for (a) the re-election of retiring Directors; (b) the renewal of the Existing Issue Mandate; (c) the renewal of the Existing Repurchase Mandate; and (d) the extension of the Proposed Issue Mandate by adding to it the aggregate number of the Shares to be repurchased under the Proposed Repurchase Mandate.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
In accordance with Article 87 of the articles of association of the Company and to ensure the compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, the following Directors, namely, Mr. Li Weiruo, Mr. Shi Jianmin, Mr. Zhang Weihua and Mr. Shi Lei will retire at the Annual General Meeting.
Pursuant to Rule 13.74 of the Listing Rules, a listed issuer shall disclose the details required under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules of any director(s) proposed to be re-elected or proposed new director in the notice or accompanying circular to its shareholders of the relevant general meeting, if such re-election or appointment is subject to shareholders' approval at the relevant general meeting. Brief biographical details of the retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix II to this circular.
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES
At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 25 May 2018, ordinary resolutions were passed granting the Existing Issue Mandate and Existing Repurchase Mandate to the Directors. In accordance with the provisions of the Listing Rules and the terms of the Existing Issue Mandate and Existing Repurchase Mandate, the Existing Issue Mandate and Existing Repurchase Mandate will expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.
Resolution No. 5 in the notice of the Annual General Meeting will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to renew the Existing Issue Mandate. The Proposed Issue Mandate will confer on the Directors the power to allot, issue and otherwise deal with Shares of up to 20% of the aggregate number of the Shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution granting such mandate. The number of new Shares can be allotted under the Proposed Issue Mandate is 859,608,519 based on the issued Shares at the Latest Practicable Date.
Resolution No. 6 in the notice of the Annual General Meeting will also be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to renew the Existing Repurchase Mandate. Moreover, Resolution No. 7 will be proposed to extend the Proposed Issue Mandate only after exercised the Proposed Repurchase Mandate, provide that such extended amount representing the aggregate number of the Shares of the Company purchased under the Proposed Repurchase Mandate shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the Shares of the Company in issue at the date of passing the Resolution No. 6. Such mandates will continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or the expiration of the period within the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the articles of association to be held, or until the general mandates are revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of Shareholders in general meeting, whichever is the earliest. With reference to the proposed new general mandates, the Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plans to issue or repurchase any Shares pursuant to the relevant mandates.
