Ko Yo Chemical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

The entering into of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the issue and allotment of the Conversion Shares under Specific Mandate, are subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM.

Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares.

Implications under the Listing Rules

The Subscriber is an executive Director and the chairman of the Board. Accordingly, the Subscriber is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Subscription Agreement, and the issue of the Convertible Bonds to the Subscriber would constitute connected transactions of the Company subject to, among others, the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

In order to accommodate the issue of the Conversion Shares and to provide additional flexibility to the Company, the Board proposes to increase the authorised share capital of the Company from HK$800,000,000 divided into 8,000,000,000 Shares to HK$2,000,000,000 divided into 20,000,000,000 Shares by the creation of an additional 12,000,000,000 Shares.

GENERAL

An EGM will be convened and held by the Company, to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the issue of the Convertible Bonds, the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreement (including the obtaining of the Specific Mandate) and the increase in the authorised share capital of the Company.

To the best of the Directors' information, belief and knowledge, save for the Subscriber, no other parties have any material interest which is different from other Shareholders in relation to the increase in the authorised share capital of the Company. As the Subscriber is interested in the Subscription Agreement, the Subscriber will abstain from voting on the resolutions in relation to the Subscription Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Specific Mandate.

An Independent Board Committee will be established to make recommendations to the Independent Shareholders regarding the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

A circular containing, among others, (i) further details of the Subscription Agreement, the Specific Mandate and the increase in the authorised share capital of the Company; (ii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) the letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the terms of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (iv) a notice of the EGM and a form of proxy will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable. It is estimated that the circular will be despatched to the Shareholder on or before 13 September 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the fulfilment of the Conditions, and therefore the proposed issue of the Convertible Bonds may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.