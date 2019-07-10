|
Ko Yo Chemical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL
07/10/2019 | 11:18am EDT
Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited
玖 源 化 工 ( 集 團 ) 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00827)
-
CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
AND
(2) PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL
PROPOSED ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 July 2019, the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber, pursuant to which the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$987,000,000, and the Company has conditionally agreed to issue the Convertible Bonds, subject to and on the terms of the Subscription Agreement.
Based on the initial Conversion Price of HK$0.141 per Conversion Share and assuming full conversion of the Convertible Bonds, a maximum number of 7,000,000,000 Conversion Shares will be issued and allotted by the Company, representing approximately 162.9% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and approximately 62.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue and allotment of Conversion Shares (assuming that there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company after the date of this announcement and before Closing).
The gross proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds will be approximately HK$987,000,000 (equivalent to RMB858,690,000). The net proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, after deduction of all relevant costs and expenses, is estimated to be approximately HK$986,000,000. The proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds are intended to be used for the establishment of new production lines in Dazhou plant and Guangan plant, and the general working capital of the Group.
Mandate to issue the Conversion Shares
The entering into of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the issue and allotment of the Conversion Shares under Specific Mandate, are subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM.
Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares.
Implications under the Listing Rules
The Subscriber is an executive Director and the chairman of the Board. Accordingly, the Subscriber is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Subscription Agreement, and the issue of the Convertible Bonds to the Subscriber would constitute connected transactions of the Company subject to, among others, the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL
In order to accommodate the issue of the Conversion Shares and to provide additional flexibility to the Company, the Board proposes to increase the authorised share capital of the Company from HK$800,000,000 divided into 8,000,000,000 Shares to HK$2,000,000,000 divided into 20,000,000,000 Shares by the creation of an additional 12,000,000,000 Shares.
GENERAL
An EGM will be convened and held by the Company, to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the issue of the Convertible Bonds, the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreement (including the obtaining of the Specific Mandate) and the increase in the authorised share capital of the Company.
To the best of the Directors' information, belief and knowledge, save for the Subscriber, no other parties have any material interest which is different from other Shareholders in relation to the increase in the authorised share capital of the Company. As the Subscriber is interested in the Subscription Agreement, the Subscriber will abstain from voting on the resolutions in relation to the Subscription Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Specific Mandate.
An Independent Board Committee will be established to make recommendations to the Independent Shareholders regarding the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
A circular containing, among others, (i) further details of the Subscription Agreement, the Specific Mandate and the increase in the authorised share capital of the Company; (ii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) the letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the terms of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (iv) a notice of the EGM and a form of proxy will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable. It is estimated that the circular will be despatched to the Shareholder on or before 13 September 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the fulfilment of the Conditions, and therefore the proposed issue of the Convertible Bonds may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
-
PROPOSED ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
On 10 July 2019 (after market close), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber, pursuant to which the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$987,000,000 and the Company has conditionally agreed to issue the Convertible Bonds subject to and on the terms of the Subscription Agreement.
SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT
|
Date:
|
10 July 2019 (after market close)
|
Parties:
|
(i)
|
the Company; and
|
|
(ii)
|
the Subscriber
|
Principal Amount:
|
HK$987,000,000
|
Interest rate:
|
5% per annum payable annually in arrears
|
Tranches:
|
The Subscriber shall subscribe for all of the Convertible Bonds in no more
|
|
than five tranches on or before the Long Stop Date, and the principal sum
|
|
of the Convertible Bonds to be subscribed in each tranche shall not be less
|
|
than HK$50,000,000.
|
Maturity:
|
On the fifth (5) anniversary of the Issue Date
|
Conversion Price:
|
HK$0.141
The Conversion Price of HK$0.141 per Share represents:
-
a discount of approximately 19.89% to the closing price of HK$0.176 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 10 July 2019, being the date of the Subscription Agreement;
-
a discount of approximately 19.70% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.1756 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five (5) Trading Days immediately prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement;
-
a discount of approximately 21.01% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.1785 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten (10) Trading Days immediately prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement; and
-
a cumulative theoretical dilution effect (as defined under Rule 7.27B of the Listing Rules) of a discount of approximately 13.92% represented by the cumulative theoretical ex-price of HK$0.118 per Share to the benchmarked price immediately before 12 months period of approximately HK$0.137 per Share (as defined under Rule 7.27B of the Listing Rules.
Based on the initial Conversion Price of HK$0.141 per Share, the Convertible Bonds is convertible into 7,000,000,000 Conversion Shares, which represent approximately 162.9% of the existing issued share capital of the Company of 4,298,042,599 Shares as at the date of this announcement and approximately 62.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds at the initial Conversion Price of HK$0.141 per Share and the completion of the Subscription.
The initial Conversion Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Subscriber with reference to the prevailing market price of the Shares.
Conditions Precedent
Closing of a tranche of the Subscription under the Subscription Agreement shall be conditional upon:
-
the execution and delivery of the transaction documents by the Company and the Subscriber;
-
the representations, warranties, agreements and undertakings of the Company in the Subscription Agreement being true, accurate and correct in all material respects at, and as if made on, the closing date for that particular tranche;
-
the Board duly passing the resolutions approving, the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the issue of the Convertible Bonds;
-
the Shareholders duly passing the resolutions approving, the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the granting of the Specific Mandate for the issue and allotment of the Conversion Shares at the EGM; and
-
the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange having granted the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares.
If the conditions above is not fulfilled or waived by the Company (conditions d and e cannot be waived) on or before the Long Stop Date (or such other date as may be agreed between the Subscriber and the Company), the obligations of the parties under the Subscription Agreement shall lapse.
Closing of the Subscription
Closing of the Subscription shall take place at the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong (or such other place as may be agreed by the parties) in no more than five tranches on or before the Long Stop Date. And in respect to the closing of each tranche of subscription, it shall take place within three Business Days after receipt of a Notice of Closing issued by the Subscriber to the Company in connection with the relevant principal amount of the Convertible Bonds.
Adjustments to the Conversion Price
The Conversion Price shall be adjusted as provided in each of the following cases:
-
an alteration of the nominal value of the Shares as a result of consolidation, subdivision or re-denomination or reclassification;
-
an issue by the Company of any Shares credited as fully-paid to the Shareholders by way of capitalization of profits or reserves including, Shares paid up out of distributable profits or reserves and/or share premium account issued;
-
a capital distribution (including an extraordinary dividend) being made by the Company to the Shareholders;
-
an issue of any securities to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class by way of rights, or issue or grant to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class by way of rights, options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any Shares, in each case at less than 85% of the market price on the date of the announcement of the terms of such issue or grant;
-
an issue of any securities (other than Shares or options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire Shares) to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class by way of rights, or issue or grant to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class by way of rights, options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any securities (other than Shares or options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire Shares);
-
an issue of any securities (other than Shares issued on the exercise of Conversion Rights or on the exercise of any other rights of conversion into, or exchange or subscription for, Shares) or issue or grant (otherwise than as mentioned in item (d)) options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire Shares in each case at a price per Share which is less than 85% of the market price on the date of announcement of the terms of such issue or grant;
-
save in the case of an issue of securities arising from a conversion or exchange of other securities in accordance with the terms applicable to such securities themselves falling within this item (g), an issue of any securities (other than the Convertible Bonds) which by their terms of issue carry rights of conversion into, or exchange or subscription for, Shares to be issued by the Company upon conversion, exchange or subscription at a consideration per Share which is less than 85% of the market price on the date of announcement of the terms of issue of such securities (otherwise as mentioned in items (d), (e) or (f) above);
-
any modification of the rights of conversion, exchange or subscription attaching to any such securities as are mentioned in item (g) so that the consideration per Share (for the number of Shares available on conversion, exchange or subscription following the modification) is reduced and is less than 85% of the market price on the date of announcement; and
-
any other events where the Company determines that an adjustment should be made to the Conversion Price as a result of one or more events or circumstances not referred to above.
Ranking of Conversion Shares
The Conversion Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu among themselves and with Shares in issue at the time of issue and allotment of the Conversion Shares.
|
|