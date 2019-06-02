Ko Yo Chemical : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

玖 源 化 工 (集 團) 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

List of Directors and Their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the

"Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Tang Guoqiang (Chairman) Mr. Shi Lei Mr. Shi Jianmin (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Hu Xiaoping Mr. Zhang Weihua Mr. Xu Congcai Non-executive Director Mr. Zhang Fubo

The Company has three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Directors Committee Committee Committee Mr. Tang Guoqiang - - - Mr. Shi Jianmin - - - Mr. Zhang Weihua - - - Mr. Shi Lei C M M Mr. Hu Xiaoping M C M Mr. Xu Congcai M M C

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 1 June 2019