Ko Yo Chemical : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited
玖 源 化 工 (集 團) 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00827)
List of Directors and Their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the
"Company") are set out below:
|
Executive Directors
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
Mr. Tang Guoqiang (Chairman)
|
Mr. Shi Lei
|
Mr. Shi Jianmin (Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Hu Xiaoping
|
Mr. Zhang Weihua
|
Mr. Xu Congcai
|
Non-executive Director
|
|
Mr. Zhang Fubo
|
The Company has three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tang Guoqiang
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. Shi Jianmin
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. Zhang Weihua
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. Shi Lei
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Hu Xiaoping
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Xu Congcai
|
M
|
M
|
C
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 1 June 2019
