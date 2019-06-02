Log in
Ko Yo Chemical : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

06/02/2019 | 08:24am EDT

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

玖 源 化 工 (集 團) 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

List of Directors and Their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the

"Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Tang Guoqiang (Chairman)

Mr. Shi Lei

Mr. Shi Jianmin (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Hu Xiaoping

Mr. Zhang Weihua

Mr. Xu Congcai

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zhang Fubo

The Company has three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Tang Guoqiang

-

-

-

Mr. Shi Jianmin

-

-

-

Mr. Zhang Weihua

-

-

-

Mr. Shi Lei

C

M

M

Mr. Hu Xiaoping

M

C

M

Mr. Xu Congcai

M

M

C

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 1 June 2019

Disclaimer

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 12:23:07 UTC
