Ko Yo Chemical : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

12/31/2018 | 10:14am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedKo Yo Chemical (Group) Limited 31 December 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 8,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month 8,000,000,000

N/A

827

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthOrdinary share

Par value

capital

(HKD)

(HKD)

0.10

800,000,000

0.10

800,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

800,000,000

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,298,042,599

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Balance at close of the

month

4,298,042,599

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

Nil

Nil

12,400,000

5,800,000

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme

(10 /06/2003 )

shares

(Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme

(18/09/2008)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NilNil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

NilNilNilNilNilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilNil Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil Nil Nil

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible Bonds (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 September 2014)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(13/10/2014)

2. Convertible Bonds (as defined in the announcement of the Company Dated 5 January 2016)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

HK$

N/AOrdinary HK$0.32

HK$

N/AOrdinary HK$0.40

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

)

)

)

320,856,000

16,000,000

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

Nil

1,002,675,000

Nil

40,000,000

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Nil

Converted during the month

Nil

Amount at close of the month

320,856,000

16,000,000

Disclaimer

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 09:13:01 UTC
