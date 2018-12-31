Ko Yo Chemical : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedKo Yo Chemical (Group) Limited 31 December 2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 8,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month 8,000,000,000
827
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthOrdinary share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HKD)
|
(HKD)
|
0.10
|
800,000,000
|
0.10
|
800,000,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of ordinary shares
Authorised share
2. Preference Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
800,000,000
|
Description :
|
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
|
Stock code :
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
4,298,042,599
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
4,298,042,599
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
12,400,000
5,800,000
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.Share Option Scheme
(10 /06/2003 )
shares
(Note 1)
2.Share Option Scheme
(18/09/2008)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
NilNil
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
NilNilNilNilNilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
NilNil Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil Nil Nil
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1. Convertible Bonds (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 September 2014)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
(13/10/2014)
2. Convertible Bonds (as defined in the announcement of the Company Dated 5 January 2016)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding
HK$
N/AOrdinary HK$0.32
HK$
N/AOrdinary HK$0.40
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/of preceding month
)
)
)
320,856,000
16,000,000
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Nil
|
1,002,675,000
|
Nil
|
40,000,000
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
Nil
|
(Other class)
|
Nil
Nil
Converted during the month
Nil
Amount at close of the month
320,856,000
16,000,000