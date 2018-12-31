Ko Yo Chemical : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedKo Yo Chemical (Group) Limited 31 December 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 8,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month 8,000,000,000

N/A

827

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthOrdinary share

Par value capital (HKD) (HKD) 0.10 800,000,000 0.10 800,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) No. of ordinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) 800,000,000 Description : No. of preference shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 4,298,042,599 Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil Balance at close of the month 4,298,042,599

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil Nil Nil 12,400,000 5,800,000

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme

(10 /06/2003 )

shares

(Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme

(18/09/2008)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NilNil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

NilNilNilNilNilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilNil Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil Nil Nil

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible Bonds (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 September 2014)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(13/10/2014)

2. Convertible Bonds (as defined in the announcement of the Company Dated 5 January 2016)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

HK$

N/AOrdinary HK$0.32

HK$

N/AOrdinary HK$0.40

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

)

)

)

320,856,000

16,000,000

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month Nil 1,002,675,000 Nil 40,000,000 Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil (Other class) Nil Nil

Converted during the month

Nil

Amount at close of the month

320,856,000

16,000,000