Ko Yo Chemical : Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

玖 源 化 工 ( 集 團 ) 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0827)

FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2 shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of abovenamed company

(the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the meeting, or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Suite No. 02, 31st Floor, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Please indicate with an ''P'' in the spaces below how you wish your votes to be cast for each of the following resolutions to be proposed at the meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR4 AGAINST4

1.To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, the reports of the directors and the auditors, the environmental, social and governance report and the corporate governance report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Li Weiruo as an executive director of the Company.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Shi Jianmin as an executive director of the Company.

(c) To re-elect Mr. Zhang Weihua as an executive director of the Company.

(d) To re-elect Mr. Shi Lei as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

3. To authorize the board of directors to fix the directors' remunerations.

4.To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

5. To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue shares in the Company.

6. To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares in the Company.

7.To extend the general mandate to issue shares in the Company by addition thereto the shares repurchased by the Company.

Dated this day of 2019 Signature(s)(5,6,7,8)

Notes:

1.Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint holders should be stated.

2.Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

3.If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words ''the Chairman of the meeting, or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4.IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION INDICATE WITH AN ''P'' IN THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION INDICATE WITH AN ''P'' IN THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to do so will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.

5.In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be deposited with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, together with any power of attorney or other authority, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

6.This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized.

7.Where there are joint holders of any share in the Company, any one of such persons may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the meeting, the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other holders, and for this seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.

8.The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.