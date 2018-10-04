Ko Yo Chemical : Proxy Forms

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited ӯ๕ʷʈ ( ණྠ ) Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2018

(i) to approve, confirm and ratify the subscription agreement dated 19 July 2018 (the "Subscription Agreement") between the Company and Mr. Tang Guoqiang (the "Subscriber") and the transaction contemplated thereunder;

(ii) to approve the issue by the Company of the convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$270,000,000 at an initial conversion price of HK$0.108 per share (subject to adjustments) (the "Convertible Bonds") pursuant to the Subscription Agreement together with the issuance of the bond instrument and the bond certificate to the Subscriber;

(iii) to approve the granting of a specific mandate to the directors of the Company (the "Directors") to issue and allot up to 2,500,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.108 each of the Company to be issued upon the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds at an initial conversion price of HK$0.108 per share (subject to adjustments) (the "Conversion Shares"); and

(iv) to authorise any one or more of the Directors (except Mr. Tang Guoqiang) to do all such acts and things and sign and execute all such documents and to take such steps as he/they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Subscription Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereby, including but not limited to the issue of the Convertible Bonds and the issue and allotment of the Conversion Shares.

