Ko Yo Chemical : Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Appointment of Chairman of Nomination Committee

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

玖 源 化 工 (集 團) 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Appointment of Chairman of Nomination Committee

The Board announces that with effect from 1 June 2019:

Mr. Zhang Fubo has resigned as an non-executive director, a member of audit committee, a member of remuneration committee and the chairman and a member of nomination committee of the Company; and Mr. Xu Congcai has been appointed as chairman of nomination committee of the Company

Resignation of Non-Executive Director

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") announced that with effective from 1 June 2019, Mr. Zhang Fubo ("Mr. Zhang") has resigned as an non-executive director, a member of audit committee, a member of remuneration committee and the chairman and a member of nomination committee of the Company due to personal career development. Mr. Zhang confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and is not aware of any matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his valuable contribution to the Group.