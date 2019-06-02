Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ko Yo Chemical : Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Appointment of Chairman of Nomination Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 08:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

玖 源 化 工 (集 團) 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

    1. Resignation of Non-Executive Director and
  2. Appointment of Chairman of Nomination Committee

The Board announces that with effect from 1 June 2019:

  1. Mr. Zhang Fubo has resigned as an non-executive director, a member of audit committee, a member of remuneration committee and the chairman and a member of nomination committee of the Company; and
  2. Mr. Xu Congcai has been appointed as chairman of nomination committee of the Company

Resignation of Non-Executive Director

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") announced that with effective from 1 June 2019, Mr. Zhang Fubo ("Mr. Zhang") has resigned as an non-executive director, a member of audit committee, a member of remuneration committee and the chairman and a member of nomination committee of the Company due to personal career development. Mr. Zhang confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and is not aware of any matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his valuable contribution to the Group.

Appointment of Chairman of Nomination Committee

The Board has resolved to appoint Mr. Xu Congcai ("Mr. Xu") as chairman of nomination committee of the Company with effective from 1 June 2019. Mr. Xu is an existing independent non-executive director of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Xu on his new appointment.

By Order of the Board

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

Chairman

Tang Guoqiang

Hong Kong, 1 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, being Mr. Tang Guoqiang, Mr. Shi Jianmin and Mr. Zhang Weihua, and three independent non-executive directors being, Mr. Hu Xiaoping, Mr. Shi Lei and Mr. Xu Congcai.

Disclaimer

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 12:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aKUWAIT SYRIAN : Boursa Kuwait opens Sunday higher
AQ
08:38aINTERNATIONAL FOR LEASING : IncoLEASE to distribute cash dividends of EGP 2.5/share
AQ
08:38aJUNE 27 : Faisal Islamic Bank to discuss amending authorized, issued capital
AQ
08:28aAPPLE : faces heightened scrutiny at software summit
AQ
08:24aKO YO CHEMICAL : List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
08:24aKO YO CHEMICAL : Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Appointment of Chairman of Nomination Committee
PU
08:08aASTER DM HEALTHCARE : to open healthcare diagnostics labs in India
AQ
08:05aDELEK DRILLING PARTNERSHIP : Israeli gas exports to Egypt expected to commence this month
AQ
08:04aMARATHON OIL : Closes Kurdistan Divestiture
AQ
07:42aPIC to waste pensioner's money in AYO pursuit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted
2AIRBUS SE : Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
3QUALCOMM : Huawei's Main Chip Maker Faces Long-Term Risks From U.S. Ban
4China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE says French plant set for layoffs will not close down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About