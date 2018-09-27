Ko Yo Chemical : Voluntary Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited ӯ ๕ ʷ ʈ€ණ ྠϞ ࠢ ʮ ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

On 26 September 2018, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") received an enquiry alleging that: (i) the Group defaulted in making payments; and (ii) certain bank accounts belonging to a number of the Company's subsidiaries have been frozen (collectively, the "Allegations").

ALLEGATIONS

In response to the Allegations, the Board confirms that:

Guangan Ko Yo Chemical Industry Company Limited ("Guangan Ko Yo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group has failed to make scheduled payments in the aggregate sum of RMB6.22 million to an exploration company (the "Exploration Company") for exploration services rendered. On 19 September 2018, four bank accounts belonging to Guangan Ko Yo (which do not hold any cash) have been frozen following the institution of a legal action by the Exploration Company. Guangan Ko Yo is in discussion with the Exploration Company on the amended payment schedule.

On 17 September 2018, a bank account (which held an amount of RMB290,000) belonging to Dazhou Ko Yo Chemical Industry Limited ("Dazhou Ko Yo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group has been frozenfollowing the commencement of a legal action taken out by a production machinery supplier to the People's Court, alleging that Dazhou Ko Yo failed to pay an outstanding amount of approximately RMB280,000 being the balance of the consideration payable for the purchase of a machinery. The default in payment was due to the failure of the supplier to provide the requisite value added tax invoice to Dazhou Ko Yo. The supplier is in the course of preparing the value added tax invoice to facilitate the payment.

The disputes involving Guangan Ko Yo and Dazhou Ko Yo arose from ordinary course of business of the Group and given that the parties have entered into discussions to resolve the matter, they are unlikely to have any material adverse impact on the business and financial positions of the Group. The business and operations of the Group (including Dazhou Ko Yo and Guangan Ko Yo) remain normal as before.

UPDATE ON PROPOSD ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the announcement dated 19 July 2018, in relation to, among others, the proposed issuance of convertible bonds under specific mandate. On 19 July 2018, the Company entered into a subscription agreement, pursuant to which the subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$270,000,000 and the Company has conditionally agreed to issue the convertible bonds. It is anticipated that an extraordinary general meeting will be held soon for the shareholders to approve the transaction. The proceeds to be raised from the subscription (following the approval by the shareholders) would enhance the liquidity of the Company and strengthen the financial position of the Group.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

