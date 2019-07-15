Log in
Kobie : Recognized as a Leader Among Loyalty Program Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

07/15/2019 | 07:13pm BST

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobie, a global leader in loyalty marketing, announced today that it has been named a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Program Service Providers, Q3 2019" report.

The Forrester report, which was released today, evaluates companies who offer a portfolio of loyalty services to support strategy development, loyalty marketing, program management, analytics and creative; and then Forrester evaluates these companies as Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders based on their current offering, strategy and market presence. Kobie was cited as one of five "Leaders" in the loyalty program service provider space, highlighting the highest scores possible in the technology services (among only four others who scored highest in this criteria), loyalty strategy services and emotional loyalty measurement services among eleven other criteria.

The report found Kobie "accelerates clients' ability to understand and earn emotional loyalty," and noted that customers find Kobie "easy to work with," and "are impressed with the talent it brings on board." The report also stated that Kobie's recent overhaul of its operations and client services is "paying off" and Kobie is "a good fit for companies looking for a loyalty provider invested in their success."

Being recognized as a leader in the "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Program Service Providers, Q3 2019" is a special distinction and only five companies achieved this honor.  "We believe Kobie's recognition by Forrester as a leader in loyalty program services reflects our ability to deliver the most comprehensive and integrated end-to-end loyalty services to solve our clients' greatest business issues," said Marti Beller, president, Kobie. "Our loyalty services, coupled with Kobie's powerful technology, help deliver customer experiences that drive loyalty on a deeper emotional level, making us a strong choice for partners looking for a loyalty provider."

To read the "Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Program Service Providers, Q3 2019" report, download a complimentary copy from Kobie here.

About Kobie

Kobie is a loyalty marketing company that designs, builds, optimizes and supports customer experiences for many of the world's most successful brands. Kobie believes in building relationships by deepening the emotional and behavioral connections brands have with their customers. Their integrated and innovative loyalty solutions deliver the most impactful results for their clients' bottom line. To learn more, visit kobie.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Kobie Marketing)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kobie-recognized-as-a-leader-among-loyalty-program-service-providers-by-independent-research-firm-300884920.html

SOURCE Kobie


© PRNewswire 2019
