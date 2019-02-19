Koch Industries : ELI GRONER JOINS KOCH DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ISRAEL OFFICE

WICHITA, KS - Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) announced today that it is welcoming Eli Groner as managing director of its new Israel location.

'KDT's commitment to connect principled innovators with the resources and knowledge-base of one of the world's largest private companies has the potential to help transform Israel's technology sector,' Groner said. 'The opening of this office is a testament to the ingenuity and promise of Israeli entrepreneurs.'

According to the latest report by the World Economic Forum, Israel leads all other nations in research and development as a percentage of gross domestic product. KDT's first investment was to lead a $150 million funding round in focused-ultrasound company, INSIGHTEC, which has headquarters in Haifa, Israel, and in Miami. The two companies have partnered to address complex regulatory, logistics and manufacturing challenges resulting in new market opportunities for INSIGHTEC in North America. In fact, INSIGHTEC's Exablate Neuro procedure has already treated more than 1,200 essential tremor patients in the US.

'KDT has been an active investor for just over a year, and we've had the chance to partner with some incredible companies. Opening an office in Israel is a natural move for us, as we look to expand our horizons and find innovative tech entrepreneurs wherever they are,' said Chase Koch, president of KDT. 'We remain committed to originating and investing in the most promising entrepreneurs and businesses, all over the world, to deliver the greatest mutual benefit to everyone involved.'

Prior to joining KDT, Groner served as director general of the Israeli prime minister's office. He has also served as the country's minister for economic affairs to the United States, based in Washington, D.C. He holds an MBA from New York University and a BA in political science from Bar-Ilan University.

# # #

ABOUT KOCH DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) is a unique investment firm, partnering with principled entrepreneurs who are building transformative companies. KDT provides a flexible, multi-stage investment approach. We work with companies that can help Koch transform its capabilities, disrupt existing businesses or expand into new platforms. KDT is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the world with $110 billion in revenue and operating in over 50 countries. KDT helps its partners unlock their full potential by bringing Koch's full capabilities and network to them, structuring unique capital solutions and embracing a long-term, mutual benefit mindset.