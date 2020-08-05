Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kochava : Announces CCPA Integration with Facebook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Kochava Intelligent Consent Manager TM Can Help Advertisers with Changes Beginning August 1st

Kochava, the leading attribution platform for real-time data solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced the company has updated its integration with Facebook to help with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to pass user-specific Limited Data Usage (LDU) status. Kochava Intelligent Consent ManagerTM prompt’s users and captures the CCPA consent string, which will dictate the LDU status sent to Facebook.

“As a privacy-first attribution provider, we take consent very seriously at Kochava,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO at Kochava. “Ensuring our client data is protected, as well as that of our partners, is a top priority.”

Enforcement for the CCPA went into effect on July 1st. At that time, Facebook took a conservative approach to ensure compliance and blocked ad targeting and campaign conversion claims to mobile measurement providers (MMPs) for any and all users residing in California. Thanks to its built-in consent management platform and strong partnership with Facebook, Kochava is uniquely positioned to help advertisers continue leveraging Facebook to reach and engage their California-based customers.

Advertisers now, more than ever, need to immediately integrate a consent management platform that will enable them to identify users who reside in California and prompt them with appropriate privacy dialogues, while also offering them the option to request their personal data not be sold. This will enable brands to operate, measure and optimize campaigns on Facebook for their consented California customers.

By August 1st, Kochava will provide an option for clients whose business is not subject to the CCPA to override their LDU flag on all user conversions sent to Facebook. This will indicate to Facebook that all users of that business are available for ad targeting and campaign conversion claims.

If you have questions about the CCPA, visit our CCPA FAQ.

Kochava

Kochava Inc. is the leading attribution platform and host of the largest independent mobile data marketplace. The company provides secure, real-time data solutions to help brands establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Kochava provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aGLOBALDATA : BP to move heavily in acquisitions & divestments to deliver new strategy, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aC-SUITE AT THE OPEN : Essam Hamza, CEO, CloudMD Software & Services Inc. tells his Company's Story. Filmed in June, 2020
AQ
10:02aGLOBALDATA : Growing need for personal mobility and strong rural demand boosting 2-wheeler sales in India, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aQUARTER REVIEW AND PRESS CONFERENCE NOW AT 2 : 00 p.m.
PU
10:02aAVAX S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
10:02aDISCOVERY : REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
10:02aCHIMERA INVESTMENT : 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
10:02aGenesis Financial Solutions Partners With Tavant for Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation
BU
10:02aCERESA : Secures Seed Funding to Power Its Next Generation Leadership and Mentoring Platform to Foster Diverse Leadership and Address the Access Gap
BU
10:02aRIGHTWAY HEALTHCARE : Appoints PBM Industry Leader Mark Thierer as Executive Chairman
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group