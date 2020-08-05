Kochava : Announces CCPA Integration with Facebook

Kochava Intelligent Consent Manager TM Can Help Advertisers with Changes Beginning August 1st

Kochava, the leading attribution platform for real-time data solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced the company has updated its integration with Facebook to help with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to pass user-specific Limited Data Usage (LDU) status. Kochava Intelligent Consent ManagerTM prompt’s users and captures the CCPA consent string, which will dictate the LDU status sent to Facebook.

“As a privacy-first attribution provider, we take consent very seriously at Kochava,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO at Kochava. “Ensuring our client data is protected, as well as that of our partners, is a top priority.”

Enforcement for the CCPA went into effect on July 1st. At that time, Facebook took a conservative approach to ensure compliance and blocked ad targeting and campaign conversion claims to mobile measurement providers (MMPs) for any and all users residing in California. Thanks to its built-in consent management platform and strong partnership with Facebook, Kochava is uniquely positioned to help advertisers continue leveraging Facebook to reach and engage their California-based customers.

Advertisers now, more than ever, need to immediately integrate a consent management platform that will enable them to identify users who reside in California and prompt them with appropriate privacy dialogues, while also offering them the option to request their personal data not be sold. This will enable brands to operate, measure and optimize campaigns on Facebook for their consented California customers.

By August 1st, Kochava will provide an option for clients whose business is not subject to the CCPA to override their LDU flag on all user conversions sent to Facebook. This will indicate to Facebook that all users of that business are available for ad targeting and campaign conversion claims.

If you have questions about the CCPA, visit our CCPA FAQ.

