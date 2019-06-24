Log in
Koddi Named Metasearch Solution Provider to Travel Industry Leader Sabre

06/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi, a leading marketing technology company for the travel industry, today announced that it has partnered with Sabre to provide its award-winning metasearch optimization solution to hotels using the Sabre SynXis platform. As part of its ongoing commitment to provide marketing solutions that increase revenue for its hoteliers, Sabre will license the Koddi Enterprise Meta platform to maximize exposure of hotel properties on metasearch channels, driving more bookings and improving marketing ROI.

“Metasearch is arguably the most important channel for driving demand for hoteliers,” said Nicholas Ward, president and co-founder at Koddi. “To effectively compete, hotels must win when it comes to optimization for Google, TripAdvisor, Trivago, Kayak and more. Koddi is thrilled to be working with an industry leader such as Sabre to deliver that competitive advantage for their customers.”

Koddi complements Sabre’s portfolio of the most advanced technology solutions for hoteliers across categories, from booking engine and reservations system, to connectivity solutions and more. “Sabre is continuously enhancing our solution offerings to bring value to our customers,” said Brian Jorgenson, SVP of Product Management at Sabre. “Our partnership with Koddi rounds out our comprehensive platform with best-in-class meta optimization that promises to drive higher bookings and higher ROI for our customers.”

Sabre’s partnership with Koddi creates a unified solution for hotels that includes a robust connectivity platform, an advanced metasearch optimization platform and a central services team to help facilitate success. For Sabre’s large independent hotel client base, the agreement with Koddi represents an especially important development, as it extends the same advanced optimization capabilities that are used by the biggest and most sophisticated hotel chains in the industry.

About Koddi:
Koddi is a provider of comprehensive marketing management software and services for the travel and hospitality industries. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform provides a robust network for travel brands and online travel agencies to connect with consumers and drive more bookings and revenue through unified metasearch, social and programmatic campaigns. Brands can consolidate and manage the entire purchase funnel and gain insights at each point to adjust and optimize campaigns across all channels. As a result, marketers fuel their growth, harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making, and dramatically improve operational expenses. For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com/.

About Sabre Corporation:

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Contact: 
Kyle Kuhnel for Koddi 
Kyle@broadsheetcomms.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
