Koddi and Sabre Hospitality Solutions to Host The Digital Transformation of Metasearch Webinar

09/09/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi and Sabre Hospitality Solutions have teamed up to host a webinar titled, Are you keeping up? The digital transformation of metasearch.” Attendees will gain insight on how hoteliers can maximize booking volume and return on investments across their metasearch channels including Google Hotel Ads, TripAdvisor, Trivago, and Kayak. The webinar will take place on September 19, 2019 at 10:00 am CST and 8 pm CST.

“Competing in the ad space isn’t always an easy task, especially with new entrants and recent changes that are continuing to transform what is required for an optimal campaign. We are excited to collaborate with Sabre Hospitality Solutions to educate the industry on the benefits of metasearch and how it can lead to success,” said Chad Baldwin, VP of Sales and Business Development at Koddi.

“As the leading technology provider for the hospitality industry, serving more than 40,000 hotels, resorts, and chains spanning 160 countries, Sabre is proud to partner with Koddi, the leader in bid management technology in the hotel metasearch space. Sabre and Koddi’s combined expertise can elevate metasearch campaign optimization and return on investment for the thousands of hotel customers leveraging Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ technology,” said Nick Hopkins, Sr. Product Manager of Acquisition Marketing for Sabre.   

Presenters:
Koddi - Chad Baldwin, Vice President of Sales and Business Development
Sabre Hospitality Solutions - Jack Catton, Principal Digital Marketing Management Consultant
Sabre Hospitality Solutions - Nick Hopkins, Sr. Product Manager, Acquisition

Register for the webinar here: https://www2.sabrehospitality.com/l/47102/2019-09-03/81b19x

About Koddi:

Koddi is a provider of comprehensive marketing management software and services for the travel and hospitality industries. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform provides a robust network for travel brands and online travel agencies to connect with consumers and drive more bookings and revenue through unified metasearch, social and programmatic campaigns. Brands can consolidate and manage the entire purchase funnel and gain insights at each point to adjust and optimize campaigns across all channels. As a result, marketers fuel their growth, harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making, and dramatically improve operational expenses. For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com/.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Contact:
Kyle Kuhnel
kyle@broadsheetcomms.com
Broadsheet Communications for Koddi


© GlobeNewswire 2019
