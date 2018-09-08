Log in
Kodiak Sciences Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

09/08/2018 | 12:28am CEST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Kodiak intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "KOD."

Kodiak Sciences Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Kodiak Sciences Inc.)

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering. Chardan will act as lead manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-300709072.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
