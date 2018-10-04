Log in
Kodiak Sciences Inc. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

10/04/2018 | 05:01am CEST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. ("Kodiak") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. In addition, Kodiak has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of Kodiak's common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount. Kodiak's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "KOD" on October 4, 2018. The offering is expected to close on October 9, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Kodiak Sciences Inc.)

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on October 3, 2018. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-inc-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300724263.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
