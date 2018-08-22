Kofax Named a Leader in Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ for Workflow and Content Automation, 2018

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax®, a leading supplier of software to automate and digitally transform information intensive processes, today announced Aragon Research has named Kofax a Leader in the Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ for Workflow and Content Automation, 2018 1. The new report recognizes and evaluates technology vendors Aragon views as key to enabling enterprises to accelerate and digitize document processes and transactions.

According to Aragon, Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) is a new category of content that focuses on automating document processes and transactions. WCA represents a shift in the market, away from human creation of documents and toward machine creation and routing.

In the report, Aragon identifies Kofax as “an ideal choice for WCA initiatives, in part due to complex workflows associated with mission-critical document processes.” Kofax is also noted for being “strategically focused on processes that link key customer engagement experiences with backend processes to provide end-to-end visibility, efficiency, and faster customer fulfillment.”

The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum analyzes vendors participating in both emerging and mature markets. A rigorous analysis of each vendor using a focused set of criteria helps enterprise planners understand and navigate the market of technology provider options. The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum for Workflow and Content Automation is segmented into three sectors (Leaders, Contenders and Promising), representing high and low on both product/service performance and strategy dimensions.

“Aragon’s research forecasts the WCA market will grow from $1 billion in 2017 to $6 billion by 2023. We believe Kofax’s positioning as a Leader reflects the strength of its broad product portfolio,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “We’re well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity and pleased to be recognized as a leader during a truly evolutionary period in the marketplace.”

