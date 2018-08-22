Log in
Kofax Named a Leader in Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ for Workflow and Content Automation, 2018

08/22/2018 | 08:01am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax®, a leading supplier of software to automate and digitally transform information intensive processes, today announced Aragon Research has named Kofax a Leader in the Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ for Workflow and Content Automation, 20181. The new report recognizes and evaluates technology vendors Aragon views as key to enabling enterprises to accelerate and digitize document processes and transactions.

According to Aragon, Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) is a new category of content that focuses on automating document processes and transactions. WCA represents a shift in the market, away from human creation of documents and toward machine creation and routing.

In the report, Aragon identifies Kofax as “an ideal choice for WCA initiatives, in part due to complex workflows associated with mission-critical document processes.” Kofax is also noted for being “strategically focused on processes that link key customer engagement experiences with backend processes to provide end-to-end visibility, efficiency, and faster customer fulfillment.”

The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum analyzes vendors participating in both emerging and mature markets. A rigorous analysis of each vendor using a focused set of criteria helps enterprise planners understand and navigate the market of technology provider options. The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum for Workflow and Content Automation is segmented into three sectors (Leaders, Contenders and Promising), representing high and low on both product/service performance and strategy dimensions.

“Aragon’s research forecasts the WCA market will grow from $1 billion in 2017 to $6 billion by 2023. We believe Kofax’s positioning as a Leader reflects the strength of its broad product portfolio,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “We’re well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity and pleased to be recognized as a leader during a truly evolutionary period in the marketplace.”

About Kofax
Kofax is a leading supplier of software and solutions to automate and digitally transform human and information intensive processes across front and back office operations. These can dramatically improve customer engagement, greatly reduce operating costs, mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Its broad range of software and solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on premise, and include robotic process automation, business process management, multichannel capture and other critically important capabilities. These provide a rapid return on investment to over 20,000 Kofax customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.

DISCLAIMER:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

© 2018 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

Source: KOFAX

1 Aragon Research “The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum for Workflow and Content Automation, 2018” by Jim Lundy, August 2018.

Media Contact:  
Sylvia Chansler  
Sr. Manager, Public Relations  
+1 (949) 783-1476  
sylvia.chansler@kofax.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
