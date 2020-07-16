Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kofax Ranked #1 for WW 2019 Market Share in Capture – a Critical Part of Organizations' Digital Workflow Transformation Journeys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Kofax Delivers the only Intelligent Automation Platform with Embedded Cognitive Capture, Enabling Customers to Harness Document and Information Intelligence

Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it ranked No. 1 in IDC’s Worldwide Capture Applications Market Shares, 2019: Continued Transition to Cloud Services (Doc # US45393420, June 2020) report. This ranking is significant as capture is essential to convert structured and unstructured information into actionable data and key to successful digital workflow transformation.

“The ongoing development and scaling of digital transformation initiatives have been key factors in driving the renewed importance of capture technologies. Digital transformation initiatives have taken capture applications to the front office,” says Holly Muscolino, Research Vice President, Content and Process Strategies and the Future of Work at IDC. “Organizations seeking to digitally transform must be able to seamlessly capture structured and unstructured institutional data. Kofax’s dominant market share in the capture space, combined with its integrated automation approach, translates to a strong offering for organizations seeking to accelerate their automation journeys.”

The IDC study reports vendor market shares for capture in 2019. Of the $1.1 billion worldwide 2019 capture market, Kofax commanded a 33 percent share, more than twice that of any vendor within the space.

Capture is a well-known category but its importance has escalated as digital transformation initiatives accelerate the need to automate content-centric tasks and business processes. Examples include new account openings, invoice processing and accounts payable automation, citizen benefit enrollments, new employee onboarding, patient admissions and many other applications.

Kofax’s suite of low-code intelligent applications, advanced artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation (RPA) uniquely allows business users to deploy capture in the front or back office. With embedded natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) algorithms, customers can obtain document intelligence across front and back office workflows, without the need for complex coding or third-party solutions.

“Being ranked #1 in WW 2019 Capture market share in the IDC report comes at a particularly important time, as organizations globally are laser focused on digitally transforming mission-critical finance, customer and operational workflows to create elevated experiences for customers,” says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “Only Kofax combines a suite of low-code intelligent applications, advanced Artificial Intelligence and RPA for organizations to drive efficiency, growth and business resiliency.”

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. For more information, visit kofax.com.

© 2020 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : adds Drive Eraser to AWS Marketplace for cloud migration; Move enables cloud provider to support its customers and partners through cloud migration
AQ
08:26aFORD MOTOR : Europe Second Quarter 2020 Sales Results (opens in new window)
PU
08:26aPRESS RELEASE : Monetary policy decisions (36 KB)
PU
08:26aVIB VERMOEGEN : Articles of Association (German version)
PU
08:26aPublication of RBI-Occasional Papers-Vol. 41, No.1
PU
08:26aKNORR-BREMSE : Financial performance in Q2 2020 significantly exceeds expectations
PU
08:26aCALIX : Nemont Delights Members With Custom Experience and Grows Wi-Fi Revenue 65 Percent With Calix Marketing Cloud
BU
08:24aGOLD X MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - GLDX
AQ
08:24aVEOLIA ENVIRONMENT :  Post Stabilisation Notice
GL
08:23aHOWARD HUGHES : RCLCO Ranks Summerlin® and Bridgeland® Among Nation's Best-Selling Master Planned Communities
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD X MINING CORP. : GOLD X MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - GLDX
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONMENT: Post Stabilisation Notice
3THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION : HOWARD HUGHES : RCLCO Ranks Summerlin® and Bridgeland® Among Nation's Best-Sel..
4SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC : SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC: Extraordinary General Meeting completed
5HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) : HOME BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group