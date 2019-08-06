Log in
Kofax Sponsoring and Presenting at Intelligent Automation Week Chicago

08/06/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced a major presence at Intelligent Automation Week Chicago 2019, which takes place August 5 - 8 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Kofax will serve as an event sponsor and take part in a client use case presentation on the first day of the main conference.

Kofax will also demonstrate its industry-leading Intelligent Automation Platform in Booth 100 on the main showroom floor.

Details on Kofax’s mainstage presentation include:

What: Client Use Case: “Build and Manage a Scalable Digital Workforce for Smarter Invoice Automation”

Who: Diana Rudha, Head of Automation at Coyote Logistics – a subsidiary of UPS. Kofax Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Delaney will deliver the introduction and facilitate a post-presentation Q&A session.

When: Tuesday, August 6 at 3:35 p.m. CT

Where: Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water Street, Chicago, Illinois

About Kofax 
Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.
                                                                                                       
Source: KOFAX

Media Contact:  
Amanda Ingalls
Public Relations Director  
+1 (949) 783-1595  
amanda.ingalls@kofax.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
