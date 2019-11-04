Log in
Kofax VP of Global Strategy Dan Kuenzig Speaking at KMWorld 2019

11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announces Vice President of Global Strategy Dan Kuenzig is speaking at KMWorld 2019, taking place Nov. 4 - 7 in Washington, D.C. Kuenzig is presenting “Digital Enterprise of the Future: Automation & Generations” with Ivy Meadors, CEO of High Tech High Touch Solutions Inc., on Nov. 5.

What: KMWorld 2019

Who: Kofax Vice President of Global Strategy Dan Kuenzig

When: Nov. 5 from 4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Where: JW Marriott Washington DC, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Event Details:

  • Most organizations utilize numerous systems, creating siloed solutions that inhibit scaling across an enterprise. Kofax VP of Global Strategy Dan Kuenzig will illustrate how organizations are utilizing IA as the connective tissue to hyper-connect the enterprise, and discuss why flexible Intelligent Automation platforms are needed for enterprises to thrive.
  • High Tech High Touch Solutions Inc. CEO Ivy Meadors will also provide tips for the multi-generational workplace, reviewing what makes each generation different, and discussing how to utilize those unique strengths to increase sales, expand customer service, improve marketing efforts, and build strong customer relationships – online and face-to-face. She’ll also share how generations behave, why they do what they do, what drives them, and how to build rapport by understanding different learning styles.

KMWorld 2019 looks at the impact of innovative technologies, techniques and tools in many different communities – including government, business, military, law, medical, non-profit and more. The theme “Knowledge Sharing in the Age of New Technologies” focuses on culture, people, processes and the many different types of technologies supporting organizations as they excel. More than 1,000 attendees will see how organizations are embracing AI and other new technologies and innovative practices by enabling their talented workforce, experimenting, taking risks and learning from successes and failures.

About Kofax 
Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.
                                                                                                       
Source: KOFAX

Media Contact:  
Amanda Ingalls
Public Relations Director  
+1 (949) 783-1595  
amanda.ingalls@kofax.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
