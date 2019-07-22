Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kohl's Selects Dsco as Its Platform for All Drop Ship Suppliers on Kohls.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 11:26am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kohl’s selected Dsco, an enterprise drop ship platform, to support its drop ship supplier network. The move enables Kohl’s to accelerate their strategy of leveraging their drop ship network to expand assortment as part of its digital growth initiative.

Dsco’s technology enables integrated, data-driven relationships between retailers and brands to streamline fulfillment and reduce costs through drop shipping. By offering efficient and cost-effective onboarding of new suppliers and assortment, Dsco helps Kohl’s partner with additional suppliers and brands to increase the number of products available to customers on Kohls.com.

“Leveraging Dsco’s technology and infrastructure creates an opportunity for Kohl’s to further expand our digital assortment through drop shipping,” said Cherise Ordlock, Kohl’s senior vice president for digital and omnichannel. “In addition to delivering increased brand choice to Kohl’s customers, Dsco’s business model provides savings to Kohl’s and our suppliers and is another example of Kohl’s ongoing company priority on Operational Excellence.”

Dsco is creating the next generation of fluid inventory solutions as an alternative to complex legacy B2B integrations. This simplifies the process for enterprises to set up real-time inventory visibility and order processing across thousands of B2B partners while also providing superior insights to improve the customer experience.

“Kohl’s is one of the most respected names in the industry and this partnership is a move to more easily add product choices for Kohl’s customers,” says Dsco Founder and CEO Jeremy Hanks. “We’re thrilled to be working together.”

Kohl’s has already fully migrated to Dsco’s enterprise drop ship platform.

About Dsco
Headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, Dsco is the world’s most powerful distributed inventory platform, simplifying the way companies connect and exchange retail data. Leading enterprise retailers including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Luxottica, and Finish Line–as well as thousands of their brand partners–use Dsco to sell more perfectly. For more information, please visit http://www.dsco.io/.

Media Contact
media@dsco.io

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aGLOBALDATA : Paypal and Alibaba amongst the leading companies in GlobalData's Mobile Payments theme for the ecommerce sector
PU
11:50aGLOBALDATA : India to contribute 35% of Asia and Oceania's LNG regasification capacity growth in 2023, says GlobalData
PU
11:50aJENOPTIK : First images from Mars will be seen through Jenoptik lenses
PU
11:50aGLOBALDATA : identifies the networking equipment companies most at risk from geopolitical turmoil
PU
11:50aBIOFORCE NANOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:49aBunge and BP team up for Brazil sugar and ethanol venture
RE
11:47aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:47aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 15 July to 19 July 2019
BU
11:47aVELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : Revises Outlook for 2019 Based on Strong Performance
AQ
11:46aEQUIFAX : to pay $700 million over 2017 data breach, compensate consumers
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5MERCK AND COMPANY : BAYER COULD BENEFIT FROM HOME ADVANTAGE IN ST. LOUIS ROUNDUP CANCER TRIAL: experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group