Kohlberg & Company acquire Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging

07/02/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

CRANSTON, R.I., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak® Corporation, Inc. (“Nelipak”), the leading provider of custom designed rigid packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, announced today that it has been acquired by Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (Kohlberg), a private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY., from Mason Wells. The business will continue to operate under the name of Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging. 

Headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island, Nelipak is the leading global manufacturer of custom-designed rigid healthcare packaging used for Class II and Class III medical devices, and pharma drug delivery products. The company operates strategically located cleanroom facilities meeting customers’ most stringent packaging requirements. Nelipaks’ experienced in-house design, development, prototyping, manufacturing and quality teams offer medical trays and blisters, surgical procedure trays, pharmaceutical handling trays, custom built sealing machines and other value-added services. With a staff of over 800, the company operates from seven production facilities, five in the Americas – located in Cranston, RI.; Whitehall, PA; Phoenix, AZ.; Humacao, Puerto Rico, San Jose, Costa Rica; two in Europe - located in Venray, the Netherlands and Galway, Ireland.

“We have accomplished a lot at Nelipak during the past six years, and we are very grateful for the support given to us by Mason Wells. Our future is very bright with Kohlberg,” said Mike Kelly, President and CEO of Nelipak. “Kohlberg is committed to investing in Nelipak to make us an even stronger organization with additional capabilities to offer our customers around the world. With our global locations, world class design team, modern cleanroom manufacturing, strong sales organization and experienced management team, Nelipak is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the market.”

“Nelipak has successfully transformed itself into a leading global player in healthcare packaging and an ideal platform for further industry consolidation,” commented Seth H. Hollander, Partner of Kohlberg. “Our plans include leveraging Mike and his team, and their customer relationships, with sizeable, global acquisitions.” Roger Prevot, Operating Partner of Kohlberg, added, “A business with Nelipak’s global market position represents a unique investment opportunity. We look forward to supporting Mike and his team as they continue to execute their plan for organic and M&A-driven growth, while continuing to provide their customers with best-in-class service.”

About Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging

With facilities in Cranston, RI; Whitehall, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Venray, the Netherlands; Galway, Ireland; Humacao, Puerto Rico; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging designs, develops and manufactures custom thermoformed packaging products that provide superior protection for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The company offers medical trays and blisters, surgical procedure trays, pharmaceutical handling trays, custom built sealing machines and other value-added services. Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging customers consist of some of the largest and most reputable medical device and pharmaceutical companies in the world. With over 800 employees worldwide, Nelipak® is focused on delivering superior quality and customer experience through world class manufacturing at each of its locations.

Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging is a trade name of Nelipak Corporation

About Kohlberg & Company, LLC 

Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has raised over $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 32-year history, Kohlberg has completed 76 platform investments and nearly 200 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $15 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

Released by:

Seán Egan, Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging
Tel: 00 353 (0)91 709 163
Email: sean.egan@nelipak.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
