Kohler's Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet Named as CES 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree

Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and
bath products, announced that it has been named a CES®
2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its Sensate Touchless
Kitchen Faucet in the smart home category. Products recognized as the
Best of Innovation honorees received the highest ratings in their
respective product categories.
An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation
Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel
of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media,
reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal,
engineering and how the products compare with competition.
“We are honored to be receiving this recognition from the Consumer
Technology Association for outstanding innovation and design in the
smart home category,” said Jessica Schroeder, Kohler Product Marketing
Director for North America Faucets. “At Kohler, we are committed to
developing innovative solutions that thoughtfully integrate technology
to enhance experiences for our consumers. The Sensate Touchless Kitchen
Faucet blends modern design with state-of-the-art technology to make
everyday tasks in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable.”
The Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet with KOHLER Konnect allows users to
turn the water on or off and dispense measured amounts of water through
simple voice commands or motion-based interactions. Consumers can fill
an eight-ounce cup of water or a large pot with hands-free voice
control. A sensor on the faucet valve monitors water usage which is
displayed on the KOHLER Konnect app for convenience and will alert you
if unusual usage is detected.
KOHLER Konnect, introduced at CES 2018, features innovative kitchen and
bath products that use voice commands, hands-free motion control, and
personalized presets managed through the KOHLER Konnect application for
iOS and Android devices. Powered by the trusted and global-scale
Microsoft Azure cloud platform and Azure IoT services, KOHLER Konnect
offers support in select products for Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
and Apple HomeKit. KOHLER Konnect is expanding with additional options
for personalized control and whole-room solutions adding convenience,
comfort, and enjoyment to the home.
The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer
Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the
world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been
recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.
Kohler’s Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet will be on display in the Innovation
Awards Showcase at CES 2019. The
complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product
descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.
CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across every major
industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet
(260K net square meters) of exhibit space. CES provides access to the
very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial
intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities,
sports tech, machine learning and more.
About Kohler Co.:
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is
one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised
of nearly 37,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations
worldwide, Kohler is a global lifestyle brand and leader in the
manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems;
premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s
finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler,
Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.
