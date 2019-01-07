Kohler's Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet Named as CES 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree

Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet in the smart home category. Products recognized as the Best of Innovation honorees received the highest ratings in their respective product categories.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

“We are honored to be receiving this recognition from the Consumer Technology Association for outstanding innovation and design in the smart home category,” said Jessica Schroeder, Kohler Product Marketing Director for North America Faucets. “At Kohler, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that thoughtfully integrate technology to enhance experiences for our consumers. The Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet blends modern design with state-of-the-art technology to make everyday tasks in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable.”

The Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet with KOHLER Konnect allows users to turn the water on or off and dispense measured amounts of water through simple voice commands or motion-based interactions. Consumers can fill an eight-ounce cup of water or a large pot with hands-free voice control. A sensor on the faucet valve monitors water usage which is displayed on the KOHLER Konnect app for convenience and will alert you if unusual usage is detected.

KOHLER Konnect, introduced at CES 2018, features innovative kitchen and bath products that use voice commands, hands-free motion control, and personalized presets managed through the KOHLER Konnect application for iOS and Android devices. Powered by the trusted and global-scale Microsoft Azure cloud platform and Azure IoT services, KOHLER Konnect offers support in select products for Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. KOHLER Konnect is expanding with additional options for personalized control and whole-room solutions adding convenience, comfort, and enjoyment to the home.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Kohler’s Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across every major industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet (260K net square meters) of exhibit space. CES provides access to the very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning and more.

Registration for CES 2019 is open. For the latest news and show announcements, visit CES.tech.

