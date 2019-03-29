Koios to Sponsor TEDxMileHigh, Denver, Colorado

UPDATE TO PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENT

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios"), announces that further to our news release issued on March 21, 2019, it is pleased to provide the following update regarding the year-long corporate sponsorship of TEDxMileHigh in Denver, Colorado.

TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. Meanwhile, independently organized TEDx events help share ideas in communities around the world to create a TED-like experience.

Koios CEO, Chris Miller had this to say when asked about the partnership, "We are incredibly proud and honored to be a corporate sponsor of TEDxMileHigh and to align our brand with such an inspiring movement of global leaders, thinkers and innovators."

Koios will have a presence at both of the TEDxMileHigh events in Denver; the Humankind Summer event on June 22, 2019 at the Buell Theater, and the fall event at the Bellco Theater.

TEDxMileHigh is one of the largest TEDx organizations across the globe. Each year, TEDxMileHigh draws 10,000live attendees and 85,000+ online community members, and its videos have received more than 50M views.

Chris Miller added, "This partnership and these events are especially dear to us as they are being held in our home town of Denver, Colorado. It gives us an invaluable opportunity to add value back to the community that has given so much to us and to interact with thousands of people in our local community as well as folks from across the globe."

After signing vendor agreements with two of the world's largest retailers and securing 4,000 new retail locations, this sponsorship will give the Company a strategic platform to communicate its message and drive traffic to its retail partners.

TED is a global community welcoming people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world. It believes passionately in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately, the world. TED.com is a clearinghouse of free knowledge from the world's most inspired thinkers — and a community of curious souls to engage with ideas and each other, both online and at TED and TEDx events around the world, all year-long.

Koios will be hosting gatherings and tastings throughout the Denver events.

Prior TEDxMileHigh corporate sponsors include Whole Foods, the University of Colorado Denver, and Emma Email Marketing.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios is also the sole owner of Cannavated Beverage Corp., a subsidiary that develops beverage products and formulas for the growing CBD market. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the perceived potential benefits from the relationship between the Company as a corporate sponsor to TEDxMileHigh to act as a catalyst for reaching a mass audience for the Company's brand; statements with respect to the rapid expansion of the Company's production capacity and its distribution network across Colorado and more widely across the United States; statements with respect to the growth and size of the functional beverage and CBD infused beverage markets; and statements regarding the business of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional and CBD infused beverage markets; (iii) consumer acceptance and adoption of functional beverages and CBD infused beverages as compared to other beverages; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios' products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios' products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios' products on an individual's health and wellbeing.

