Kokosing, Inc. : Announces New Leadership

The Kokosing, Inc. Board of Directors is proud to announce the election of Wm. Brett Burgett and Wm. Bryce Burgett to co-CEOs of Kokosing, Inc. After 47 years of service, Wm. Brian Burgett will continue as chairman of the board.

The board’s move recognizes the leadership that Brett and Bryce have demonstrated throughout their careers and looks to their collaborative partnership to lead Kokosing, Inc. to new heights.

“Both Brett’s and Bryce’s careers started with shovels in their hands then progressed through management positions working diligently to learn each aspect of the business,” said Brian Burgett. “This partnership will leverage their years of experience and unique perspectives to lead Kokosing into the future, and continue our culture of trust, innovation and unparalleled customer service. I look forward to this new era of Kokosing leadership and I’m confident that Brett and Bryce will carry on the legacy of building strong relationships that deliver superior value to customers and partners.”

In addition to jointly leading Kokosing, Inc. with Bryce, Brett will oversee Kokosing Industrial, McGraw Kokosing and Corman Kokosing. Bryce will oversee Kokosing Construction, The Olen Corporation, Kokosing Materials, Inc. and Integrity Kokosing Pipeline Services.

“We are honored and grateful for this exciting opportunity to co-lead Kokosing, Inc. into the future,” said Brett and Bryce. “Our company is built around an exceptional management staff and talented team members who are committed to the highest standards of workmanship. We will continue to leverage the strength of being a vertically integrated company offering comprehensive services for our clients. Today, we are improving efficiency through innovation and technology that offers enhanced budget and schedule control while minimizing risk on our projects. The safety of our team members has and always will be paramount. Kokosing, Inc. is well-positioned to meet these needs and to deliver on our mission of improving the communities in which we live and work.”

Brett graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2001 with a Construction Management degree. Since joining Kokosing, he has gained extensive field, project procurement and management experience in the water/wastewater and heavy industrial market sectors. As area manager, he pioneered the expansion of Kokosing Industrial into two new geographic regions while managing operations of existing regions. As vice president of operations, Brett provided oversight to field operations as well as pursued new project opportunities. Brett then transitioned to providing leadership within Kokosing Industrial, McGraw Kokosing and Corman Kokosing. His responsibilities have included executive leadership for the Human Resources and Legal Departments. Prior to this promotion to co-CEO of Kokosing, Inc., Brett served as CEO of Kokosing Industrial, McGraw Kokosing and Corman Kokosing.

Bryce graduated from Ohio Northern University in 2004 with a Civil Engineering degree and joined the Kokosing Highway division. After many years of various field and management roles, Bryce transitioned to providing leadership within The Olen Corporation and Kokosing Materials and establishing Integrity Kokosing Pipeline Services. His responsibilities also included executive leadership for the Safety and Equipment Departments. Prior to this promotion to co-CEO of Kokosing, Inc., Bryce served as CEO of The Olen Corporation and Kokosing Materials and managing member of Integrity Kokosing Pipeline Services.

Throughout his nearly five decades working at Kokosing and 39 years at the helm, Brian has provided shirt-sleeve leadership, taken on new challenges and pushed the group of companies to new heights: Kokosing, Inc. has grown from $30 million in annual revenue when his tenure began to $1.5 billion annual revenues today.

During his career Brian has served on and chaired numerous nonprofit community and industry association boards at the local, state and national levels. His father, William Burgett, founded the company in 1951. Today, Kokosing is one of the largest family-owned construction conglomerates in the country.

About Kokosing, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Kokosing’s primary business lines include heavy industrial, transportation, pipelines, water/wastewater treatment and marine work. Additionally, Kokosing owns construction material supply companies. Known for unwavering integrity and exceptional safety and quality, Kokosing provides extensive resources for its customers throughout the Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions.

