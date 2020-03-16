Kollective : Announces Free Enterprise Video Strategy Consultation

Leading Software-Defined Enterprise Content Delivery Network (SD ECDN) provider, Kollective, has today announced the launch of a free virtual workshop with an experienced Event Services Consultant to help organizations communicate via video to their dispersed workforces.

This offer comes during these challenging times, when large enterprises are trying to navigate the uncertainty of what the future will bring. Sincere and consistent communication to global teams is critical in maintaining calm and engaged employees and customers. Modern workplace tools, like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Intrado Studio and many others out in the market, provide organizations the ability to collaborate and communicate remotely, yet adopting these tools can be intimidating. Kollective’s Event Services Consultant will provide organizations with guidance to get started and to ultimately improve collaboration and communications now and in the future.

Kollective’s offering is valid until May 1st, 2020 and consists of a free one-hour virtual workshop with a Kollective Event Services Consultant. In this consultation, recipients will receive:

Live Event best practices to ensure success

Advice and links to helpful Live Event resources

And, if you are a Microsoft O365 customer, a copy of the Kollective Live Event Playbook for Microsoft Teams

This workshop is intended for those who plan and run Live Video Events. The focus is appropriate for business and content owners, but if you have dedicated IT support it would help them understand the planning process too.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in our clients utilizing live video to keep their global organizations informed on the dynamic nature of navigating COVID-19,” stated Dan Vetras, CEO of Kollective. “Many of them are well versed in leveraging video to create a stronger corporate culture.”

“We’re offering our assistance to organizations to provide them the confidence they need to have successful live broadcast events. Our Event Services team is made up of former customers who have managed thousands of live global events. They’ve managed every type of event, in the best and worst conditions, and will help identify the people, processes and technology required to successfully handle the production and broadcast of a live event.”

To sign up for Kollective’s Free Enterprise Video Strategy Consultation, or to find out more about the offer, visit - https://kollective.com/ecdn-solutions/event-production-strategy/.

ENDS

About Kollective:

Kollective is the leading independent provider of enterprise content delivery networking (ECDN) infrastructure. Kollective’s cloud-based, software-only platform leverages existing network infrastructure to deliver content faster, more reliably, and with less bandwidth. With numerous pre-built integrations to applications such as Microsoft Teams, Kollective customers can easily and securely scale the best technologies to the edge of their global networks. Over 130 organizations, including many of the largest companies in the world, trust Kollective to securely scale live streaming video, video on-demand, and software updates to every device at the network edge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005674/en/