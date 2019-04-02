Kollective : Announces Outstanding Customer Satisfaction and Internal Growth Results for 2018-2019

Enterprise content delivery specialist Kollective has today released
record figures for 2018-2019, showcasing the company’s momentum, high
customer satisfaction and internal growth.
In Kollective’s annual customer satisfaction survey, 69% of clients
marked themselves as ‘extremely satisfied’ with the levels of support
and service they received in 2018. In FeaturedCustomers’
Spring 2018 Customer Success Report, Kollective was recognized as a
Market Leader in Video Platform Software, while customers scored the
company a 4 out of 5 rating on G2Crowd’s
peer-to-peer reviews platform. This high-quality service also helped
Kollective secure a customer retention rate of 96% in 2018.
Throughout the year, Kollective secured deals with a number of new,
global customers, which were supported by the company’s expanded
international offering, hiring in Germany, Japan and Australia. The UK
office has increased from eight employees to 18 over the last three
years, Kollective’s Bend, Oregon Corporate Headquarters has also
increased in size, from 20 to 53 employees bringing the North American
base up to 87 employees as of the end of 2018.
In 2018, Kollective also grew its Customer Success team by 50 percent,
expanding from six Customer Success Managers worldwide to nine. The
Customer Success team is dedicated to Kollective customers achieving
their video and content delivery goals across the enterprise. These
managers work hand in hand with Kollective’s other worldwide customer
support teams, including Customer Experience, Solutions Architects,
Customer Escalation, and Customer Support.
In addition to its team, Kollective has also expanded its product
offerings. “Kollective for ConfigMgr” was released, leveraging that same
intelligent peering technology used for video to deliver critical
software updates and patches to keep your network secure, In Q1 2019,
the company also launched its powerful new data analytics dashboard,
“Kollective IQ” providing global enterprises actionable insights on
network, live and on-demand video events, and software updates
performance. In 2018, the company also announced new integrations with
several of the world’s leading front-end enterprise video companies and
IT solutions providers.
Commenting on the company’s growth, CEO of Kollective, Dan Vetras, said:
“The past year has been hugely successful for Kollective, with new
products, teams and integrations all helping us to deliver record levels
of customer satisfaction.
“As a company, we value, respect and invest in our workforce, and that
has proved a key driving force behind our growth and the quality of
service that we’re able to deliver to customers around the world.
Looking ahead, Kollective will continue this commitment to its staff,
partners and customers, with more intelligent products, integrations and
innovations on the horizon.”
