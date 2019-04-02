Kollective : Announces Outstanding Customer Satisfaction and Internal Growth Results for 2018-2019

Reports indicate a 96% client retention rate, while 69% are ‘extremely satisfied’ with the service and support provided

Enterprise content delivery specialist Kollective has today released record figures for 2018-2019, showcasing the company’s momentum, high customer satisfaction and internal growth.

In Kollective’s annual customer satisfaction survey, 69% of clients marked themselves as ‘extremely satisfied’ with the levels of support and service they received in 2018. In FeaturedCustomers’ Spring 2018 Customer Success Report, Kollective was recognized as a Market Leader in Video Platform Software, while customers scored the company a 4 out of 5 rating on G2Crowd’s peer-to-peer reviews platform. This high-quality service also helped Kollective secure a customer retention rate of 96% in 2018.

Throughout the year, Kollective secured deals with a number of new, global customers, which were supported by the company’s expanded international offering, hiring in Germany, Japan and Australia. The UK office has increased from eight employees to 18 over the last three years, Kollective’s Bend, Oregon Corporate Headquarters has also increased in size, from 20 to 53 employees bringing the North American base up to 87 employees as of the end of 2018.

In 2018, Kollective also grew its Customer Success team by 50 percent, expanding from six Customer Success Managers worldwide to nine. The Customer Success team is dedicated to Kollective customers achieving their video and content delivery goals across the enterprise. These managers work hand in hand with Kollective’s other worldwide customer support teams, including Customer Experience, Solutions Architects, Customer Escalation, and Customer Support.

In addition to its team, Kollective has also expanded its product offerings. “Kollective for ConfigMgr” was released, leveraging that same intelligent peering technology used for video to deliver critical software updates and patches to keep your network secure, In Q1 2019, the company also launched its powerful new data analytics dashboard, “Kollective IQ” providing global enterprises actionable insights on network, live and on-demand video events, and software updates performance. In 2018, the company also announced new integrations with several of the world’s leading front-end enterprise video companies and IT solutions providers.

Commenting on the company’s growth, CEO of Kollective, Dan Vetras, said: “The past year has been hugely successful for Kollective, with new products, teams and integrations all helping us to deliver record levels of customer satisfaction.

“As a company, we value, respect and invest in our workforce, and that has proved a key driving force behind our growth and the quality of service that we’re able to deliver to customers around the world. Looking ahead, Kollective will continue this commitment to its staff, partners and customers, with more intelligent products, integrations and innovations on the horizon.”

To find out more about Kollective visit www.kollective.com.

About Kollective:

As global enterprises continue to expand with global locations and remote workforces, it’s never been more critical for a company to be connected and secure. Kollective’s cloud-based, smart-peering distribution platform leverages existing network infrastructure to deliver fast, reliable content with less bandwidth. Our platform accelerates content delivery to the edge of the enterprise while minimizing network congestion. From live meetings, global presentations and on-demand video training to major operating system updates and security patches, Kollective delivers your content at scale and keeps your network secure without impacting critical business applications.

