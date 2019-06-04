Kollective : for ConfigMgr Offers Free 60-Day Trial to Update Endpoints Vulnerable to “Wormable” Flaw

Microsoft announced a vulnerability in its legacy operating systems in May. To help businesses avoid being exploited by this, Kollective Technology, Inc. has today announced it is offering a 60-day trial of its cloud-based, network aware, intelligent peering delivery solution for free.

Using this free trial, IT managers can roll out Microsoft patches for “Wormable” at much faster speeds across their entire organizations, regardless of their network infrastructure. The Kollective platform accelerates software distribution, while dramatically reducing network load so enterprises can easily deploy updates and patches across their networks at the pace and scale to meet today’s business demands. This will help IT teams secure their businesses and significantly reduce the risk of a potential attack.

The vulnerability, which could lead to an attack similar to WannaCry, is in the Remote Desktop Services (formerly known as Terminal Services). While Windows 10 machines aren’t affected by this vulnerability, they are urging users of Windows 7, Server 2008, and 2008 R2 to update affected systems as quickly as possible, but many users may still be at risk.

“This new Microsoft vulnerability means users’ systems could be exploited remotely with no authentication required,” commented Kyle French, General Manager, Kollective for ConfigMgr. “During the WannaCry attack, despite Microsoft issuing a patch months before, many companies failed to install the fix. This led to a global impact on enterprises large and small, resulting in a significant loss of time and money.”

In order to avoid a possible repeat, affected systems must be updated as quickly as possible. Kollective is supporting this by offering a free trial period to deliver and update as many system and software updates, patches, or apps as the business requires.

To find out more about the free 60-day trial and how Kollective can help your business deliver software updates, patches or apps efficiently and securely, visit Kollective for ConfigMgr Free Trial.

ENDS

About Kollective:

As enterprises continue to expand with global locations and remote workforces, it’s never been more critical for a company to be connected and secure. Kollective’s cloud-based, smart-peering distribution platform leverages existing network infrastructure to deliver fast, reliable content with less bandwidth. Our platform accelerates content delivery to the edge of the enterprise while minimizing network congestion. From live meetings, global presentations and on-demand video training to major operating system updates and security patches, Kollective delivers your content at scale and keeps your network secure without impacting critical business applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005958/en/