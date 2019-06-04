Kollective : for ConfigMgr Offers Free 60-Day Trial to Update Endpoints Vulnerable to “Wormable” Flaw

Microsoft
announced a vulnerability in its legacy operating systems in May. To
help businesses avoid being exploited by this, Kollective Technology,
Inc. has today announced it is offering a 60-day trial of its
cloud-based, network aware, intelligent peering delivery solution for
free.
Using this free trial, IT managers can roll out Microsoft patches for
“Wormable” at much faster speeds across their entire organizations,
regardless of their network infrastructure. The Kollective platform
accelerates software distribution, while dramatically reducing network
load so enterprises can easily deploy updates and patches across their
networks at the pace and scale to meet today’s business demands. This
will help IT teams secure their businesses and significantly reduce the
risk of a potential attack.
The vulnerability, which could lead to an attack similar to WannaCry, is
in the Remote Desktop Services (formerly known as Terminal Services).
While Windows 10 machines aren’t affected by this vulnerability, they
are urging users of Windows 7, Server 2008, and 2008 R2 to update
affected systems as quickly as possible, but many users may still be at
risk.
“This new Microsoft vulnerability means users’ systems could be
exploited remotely with no authentication required,” commented Kyle
French, General Manager, Kollective for ConfigMgr. “During the WannaCry
attack, despite Microsoft issuing a patch months before, many companies
failed to install the fix. This led to a global impact on enterprises
large and small, resulting in a significant loss of time and money.”
In order to avoid a possible repeat, affected systems must be updated as
quickly as possible. Kollective is supporting this by offering a free
trial period to deliver and update as many system and software updates,
patches, or apps as the business requires.
To find out more about the free 60-day trial and how Kollective can help
your business deliver software updates, patches or apps efficiently and
securely, visit Kollective
for ConfigMgr Free Trial.
About Kollective:
As enterprises continue to expand with global locations and remote
workforces, it’s never been more critical for a company to be connected
and secure. Kollective’s cloud-based, smart-peering distribution
platform leverages existing network infrastructure to deliver fast,
reliable content with less bandwidth. Our platform accelerates content
delivery to the edge of the enterprise while minimizing network
congestion. From live meetings, global presentations and on-demand video
training to major operating system updates and security patches,
Kollective delivers your content at scale and keeps your network secure
without impacting critical business applications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005958/en/