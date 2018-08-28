KomBea :’s SecureCall Stops Significant Credit Card Fraud at its Source

KomBea today announced its launch of a solution to immediately stop
credit card fraud and identity theft at companies accepting sensitive
information over the phone, which have historically been
high-opportunity targets for malicious fraudsters.
SecureCall is a cutting-edge solution that allows companies of all sizes
to securely collect sensitive information over the phone such as credit
cards, health details, social security numbers (and their international
counterparts), tax information and so on without the information ever
touching the call center infrastructure or agents ever seeing or hearing
the details. This represents a game changer in preventing credit card
fraud and identity theft.
“Credit card fraud and identity theft represent pervasive, multi-billion
dollar problems in today’s world,” said Art Coombs, CEO of KomBea.
“Every company that processes credit cards or handles other sensitive
customer information over the phone is at risk of fraudsters hacking
details from their agents, or agents either maliciously stealing or
unwittingly mishandling the data. When employees can see and hear this
information, the organization is vulnerable to fraud and breach. With
SecureCall, consumers and businesses are never required to audibly
provide company reps with sensitive information such as credit card
numbers and other private or confidential material.”
SecureCall works seamlessly with existing phone and CRM systems. It
allows representatives to collect sensitive information without the
agent, their supervisors or even those observing the call or recordings
to ever see, hear or access the sensitive information, which
dramatically reduces risk for everyone. Agents remain on the line during
the entire call, while customers provide credit card or other
information to the company using their phone keypad or through an SMS
(text) interface. When customers use their phone keypad, the agent hears
masked tones and sees dots on their computer screen. When customers use
the SMS interface, the agent simply receives an acknowledgment that the
information was received. Either way, the company simplifies compliance
with regulations and standards such as HIPAA, while greatly reducing
risk and PCI DSS scope, saving money on PCI costs and chargebacks.
Because credit card information never traverses a company’s PCs or
systems, SecureCall virtually eliminates PCI scope, saving companies
significant time and cost.
“Credit card fraud and data breaches are rampant—and it’s time companies
take matters into their own hands to protect themselves and their
customers from this risk. SecureCall eliminates the opportunity for
fraud at a very fundamental level,” Coombs added.
About KomBea
Founded in 2003, Lehi, Utah-based KomBea is a software company that
develops cutting-edge solutions for contact-center environments that
bring new levels of efficiency, quality, compliance, and security to
meet the toughest industry challenges facing contact centers. KomBea’s
product line empowers companies of all sizes to control their processes
to optimize their business, quality and revenues at a level that was
previously unimaginable. These solutions also help companies deal with
the myriad of regulations and standards they face including PCI, HIPAA
and others. For more details, please visit www.kombea.com.
