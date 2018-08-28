KomBea :’s SecureCall Stops Significant Credit Card Fraud at its Source

KomBea SecureCall greatly reduces, and in many cases eliminates PCI Scope, saving time and money

KomBea today announced its launch of a solution to immediately stop credit card fraud and identity theft at companies accepting sensitive information over the phone, which have historically been high-opportunity targets for malicious fraudsters.

SecureCall is a cutting-edge solution that allows companies of all sizes to securely collect sensitive information over the phone such as credit cards, health details, social security numbers (and their international counterparts), tax information and so on without the information ever touching the call center infrastructure or agents ever seeing or hearing the details. This represents a game changer in preventing credit card fraud and identity theft.

“Credit card fraud and identity theft represent pervasive, multi-billion dollar problems in today’s world,” said Art Coombs, CEO of KomBea. “Every company that processes credit cards or handles other sensitive customer information over the phone is at risk of fraudsters hacking details from their agents, or agents either maliciously stealing or unwittingly mishandling the data. When employees can see and hear this information, the organization is vulnerable to fraud and breach. With SecureCall, consumers and businesses are never required to audibly provide company reps with sensitive information such as credit card numbers and other private or confidential material.”

SecureCall works seamlessly with existing phone and CRM systems. It allows representatives to collect sensitive information without the agent, their supervisors or even those observing the call or recordings to ever see, hear or access the sensitive information, which dramatically reduces risk for everyone. Agents remain on the line during the entire call, while customers provide credit card or other information to the company using their phone keypad or through an SMS (text) interface. When customers use their phone keypad, the agent hears masked tones and sees dots on their computer screen. When customers use the SMS interface, the agent simply receives an acknowledgment that the information was received. Either way, the company simplifies compliance with regulations and standards such as HIPAA, while greatly reducing risk and PCI DSS scope, saving money on PCI costs and chargebacks.

Because credit card information never traverses a company’s PCs or systems, SecureCall virtually eliminates PCI scope, saving companies significant time and cost.

“Credit card fraud and data breaches are rampant—and it’s time companies take matters into their own hands to protect themselves and their customers from this risk. SecureCall eliminates the opportunity for fraud at a very fundamental level,” Coombs added.

About KomBea

Founded in 2003, Lehi, Utah-based KomBea is a software company that develops cutting-edge solutions for contact-center environments that bring new levels of efficiency, quality, compliance, and security to meet the toughest industry challenges facing contact centers. KomBea’s product line empowers companies of all sizes to control their processes to optimize their business, quality and revenues at a level that was previously unimaginable. These solutions also help companies deal with the myriad of regulations and standards they face including PCI, HIPAA and others. For more details, please visit www.kombea.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005198/en/