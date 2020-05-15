Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kommissær Phil Hogans udtalelse i anledning af Roberto Azevêdos, Verdenssundhedsorganisationens generaldirektør, pensionering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:00am EDT

I want to acknowledge the decision by Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the WTO, to announce his retirement today.

Over the past seven years, he has engaged with the member countries to deliver important outcomes for the multilateral trading system. I am thinking in particular of the Trade Facilitation Agreement, International Technology Agreement, and the elimination of agricultural export subsidies (in which I was personally involved as EU Agricultural Commissioner).

Of course, the WTO is now encountering major challenges and we hear louder voices demanding reform and greater effectiveness.

Today's announcement by Roberto, and I agree with him, offers a good moment for us to select a new Director-General to embrace and respond to the many challenges for the organisation. It is essential that we quickly chart a new path ahead at this critical and uncertain time for trade. It makes sense to proceed now with the succession process rather than wait until next year in order to be proactive with the enormous agenda that requires policy approval for MC 12 in June 2021.

The trade challenges arising from the impact of Covid-19 require immediate planning for the future. The WTO's role is to respond collectively to this pandemic so that we can achieve better coordination and eliminate unnecessary and associated trade barriers. Many important policy areas require immediate attention.

A new Director-General will help the membership to play an integral part in shaping the future. We cannot waste a moment.

I would like to thank Roberto again for his service to the multilateral trading system and to wish him and his family every good health and best wishes for the next phase of his life.

Disclaimer

Europa-Kommissionen - Repræsentation i Danmark published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 06:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:26aALSTOM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:25aNTT DOCOMO : Announces New Management Team
PU
03:24aMULTICONSULT : Change in reporting segment structure 2020
AQ
03:23aKOREAN AIR LINES : says first-quarter operating loss $67 million as virus hits industry
RE
03:23aRoyal Mail's CEO Rico Back steps down
RE
03:23aNKT A/S : Registration of share capital increase of 4,951,106 new shares completed
AQ
03:20aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Update on trading and COVID-19 related manufacturing contract
PU
03:20aGDP Preliminary Estimate - 1st quarter of 2020
PU
03:20aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Liquidity Coverage Ratio for the Fourth Quarter of FY2019 (PDF/80KB)
PU
03:20aPress Release on the Issue of Turkish Lira 100 Banknotes of E9 Series, Version IV (2020-28)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Pompeo says TSMC's $12 billion investment to increase U.S. economic ind..
3Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project
4WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
5VARTA AG : VARTA : makes positive start to new fiscal year 2020 with sharp increases in revenue and EBITDA &nd..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group