Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Konami : 2019 Season of Pro Baseball Esports League eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League Announced!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:44am EST

Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. announce that the 2019 season of eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League, the professional baseball esports championship jointly organized by NPB and KONAMI, is now official.

eBASEBALL aims to expand baseball's fan base by providing new ways of enjoying baseball through esports. Following pro trials and the eDraft, the 2018-19 eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League season got underway in November. After intense competition in the ePennant Race and eLeague Playoffs, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars emerged victorious in the Central League, while the Saitama Seibu Lions were triumphant in the Pacific League. The two teams faced off in the eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League 2018-19 SMBC eNippon Series (or the SMBC eNippon Series 2018-19) on Saturday, January 12, and Saitama Seibu Lions was crowned the first eNippon Series champions.

All the action on the field this season, including the fans cheering from their seats, has garnered much attention through sports internet media SPORTS BULL, live game streaming platform OPENREC.tv, live broadcasts on Pacific League official streaming service Pacific League TV, and the KONAMI official website video archive, with the total number of viewers exceeding two million. In addition, companies supporting the eBASEBALL initiative participated in the tournament as sponsors, by advertising their logos in the stadiums where games were played during the season, and running commercials in tournament videos.

Additional tournament information will be posted on official websites. Stay tuned and get excited for more eBASEBALL pro baseball action!

List of eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League 2018-19 sponsors*In alphabetical order

Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd. (manufacturing and sales of soft drinks)
The Lawson Group (development of Lawson's chain stores and Lawson Entertainment, Inc.'s general entertainment enterprise)
Softbank Corp. (provision of mobile communications services, sale of mobile devices, provision of fixed-line telecommunications and ISP services)
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (banking services)

About the Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu series

A flagship KONAMI IP, the Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu baseball game series has been enjoyed for over 20 years, going back to its birth as a console title in 1994. In 2014, KONAMI released mobile title 'Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu,' which features the player training mode known as Success Mode. Series entries have also gathered attention as eSports competition titles; in 2017, an eSports tournament played by means of the Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu series was held as part of the Culture Program of the National Sports Festival of Japan.

eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League 2018-19 official website

Disclaimer

Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Reply Slip for Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
04:18aEISAI : to Present Results of Post-Hoc Analyses of Lenvima (Lenvatinib) Phase III Reflect Study in Hepatocellular Carcinoma at 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
AQ
04:18aCheck Point Software Acquires ForceNock, a Web Application and API Protection startup | Check Point Software
AQ
04:17aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
04:16aSibanye-Stillwater has contingency plans for strike at platinum operations
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:14aTATA COMMUNICATIONS : Digital technology hailed as defining tipping point for sports revenue growth in 2019 by key industry influencers
PU
04:14aAL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : ​First 90 applicants have the opportunity to scratch & win valuable prizes worth up to BD...
PU
04:14aLENZING : Opened Center of Excellence at its Location in Indonesia
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : slips up as it denies fundraising plan
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Pre-Close Trading Update15 Jan 2019
5NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.