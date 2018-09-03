

The competitors from Japan winning in the final

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. announces that competitors Naoki Sugimura and Tsubasa Aihara, representing Japan, and also the KONAMI Winning Eleven Esports Ambassadors, won the gold medals in the demonstration competition for console game "Winning Eleven 2018" (overseas title: "PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018") held at the 18th Asian Games - Jakarta Palembang.

The competition was held on Saturday, September 1 at Mahaka Square in Jakarta. The eight competing teams consisted of the five regions that were victorious in the Regional Qualifier competitions held in June - Japan, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Malaysia - as well as the host country, Indonesia.

In the group stage, the teams were divided into two groups and competed, in a round-robin format, in a total of three matches (1-on-1, 2-on-2, 1-on-1) per each round. The two highest-placing teams in each group advanced to the knockout stage. In group A, out of Hong Kong, Malaysia, Iran, and Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Iran progressed, while in group B, from among Japan, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam went through to the next stage.

In the knockout stage, the teams also played a total of three matches (1-on-1, 2-on-2, 1-on-1) per each round, and the first team to win two matches advanced to the final. Japan and Malaysia faced off in the first semi-final, with Japan advancing, while in the second semi-final, Iran battled against Vietnam, with Iran moving on.

Then, in the final that served to crown the champion of this esports demonstration event, Japan triumphed over Iran, taking home the gold medals in impressive fashion.

The two competitors from Japan had this to say:



Naoki Sugimura: "I'm very happy to win in this amazing tournament with my best partner. I would like to thank everyone who cheered for us."

Tsubasa Aihara: "It was a though game, but I'm glad we won. Thank you to everyone who cheered for us beyond borders."

Further details will be posted on the 18th Asian Games - Jakarta Palembang "Winning Eleven 2018" Konami's webpage.

(URL：https://pesleague.konami.net/asiangames2018/en/)

Iran representatives receiving silver medals at awards ceremony

Vietnam representatives receiving bronze medals at awards ceremony

View of the venue, Mahaka Square

The awards ceremony

Esports, a term that denotes games played as sporting competitions, is growing in popularity, primarily in the U.S. and Asia. The numbers for both spectators attending tournaments as well as broadcast audiences are on their way to rivaling those of established major sports. KONAMI has held World Championships for the Winning Eleven series and the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game" since 2001 and 2003, respectively. For the domestic market, in 2016 it launched the Japanese Championship for the Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu series. Through such initiatives, the company is working to further stimulate and expand the esports market.

A flagship KONAMI IP, the Winning Eleven soccer game series has been enjoyed for over 20 years, going back to its birth as a console title in 1995. Globally, the series has sold over 100 million copies to date, with elements such as the games' incredible realism and controls highly rated by players around the world. The series is also established in esports competition; what began as a regional tournament in Europe in 2001 has grown into PES LEAGUE, an esports world championship held every year. In addition, the series is gathering further attention as an esports s title both domestically and abroad, having been selected as part of the Culture program of Iki Iki Ibaraki Yume Kokutai - the 74th National Sports Festival, as well as being chosen to be part of exhibition competition at the 18th Asian Games - Jakarta Palembang.