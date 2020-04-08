Koncar elektroindustrija dd : 08.04.2020.    Supervisory Board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. to be held

Končar - Elektroindustrija d.d.

(in English: Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.), Fallerovo šetelište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Security: KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated Market Segment: Zagreb Stock Exchange Official Market

Zagreb, 8th April, 2020

Subject: Announcement of the session of the Supervisory Board

Pursuant to provisions of Articles 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, hereby announces that

Supervisory Board Meeting of KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. will be held on 15th April 2020. The

financial statements for the year 2019 for KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. and the consolidated financial

statements for Koncar Group, as well as the auditing board's report, the auditors' report, the Report of the

status of the company and the proposition of the Management Board on the distribution of profit will be

discussed at the Meeting.

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. Managing Board

