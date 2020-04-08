Koncar elektroindustrija dd : 08.04.2020.    Supervisory Board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. to be held

Končar - Elektroindustrija d.d.
(in English: Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.), Fallerovo šetelište 22, 10000 Zagreb
Security: KOEI-R-A
ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009
LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15
Home Member State: Croatia
Regulated Market Segment: Zagreb Stock Exchange Official Market
Zagreb, 8th April, 2020
Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
Zagreb Stock Exchange
HINA Croatian News Agency
Company Web Site
Subject: Announcement of the session of the Supervisory Board
Pursuant to provisions of Articles 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, hereby announces that
Supervisory Board Meeting of KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. will be held on 15th April 2020. The
financial statements for the year 2019 for KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. and the consolidated financial
statements for Koncar Group, as well as the auditing board's report, the auditors' report, the Report of the
status of the company and the proposition of the Management Board on the distribution of profit will be
discussed at the Meeting.
Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. Managing Board
