Koncar elektroindustrija dd : 17.03.2020. KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. – Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares

03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Ticker: KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

- Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency - Zagreb Stock Exchange

- Croatian news agency - Company web site

Zagreb, 17th March 2020

Subject: Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. - Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares

Pursuant to Article 474 of the Croatian Capital Market Act, Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. with headquarters in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, hereby notifies that the investment company Interkapital vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. made the following acquisitions of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE):

  • On 16 March 2020, 151 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 430,00 per share, representing 0.006 per cent of the Company's issued share capital
  • On 16 March 2020, 610 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 450,00 per share, representing 0.024 per cent of the Company's issued share capital
  • On 16 March 2020, 200 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 460,00 per share, representing 0.008 per cent of the Company's issued share capital
  • On 16 March 2020, 100 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 468,00 per share, representing 0.004 per cent of the Company's issued share capital
  • On 16 March 2020, 289 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 470,00 per share, representing 0.011 per cent of the Company's issued share capital
  • On 16 March 2020, 195 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 486,00 per share, representing 0.008 per cent of the Company's issued share capital
  • On 16 March 2020, 1.127 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 490,00 per share, representing 0.044 per cent of the Company's issued share capital

After the aforementioned acquisition, Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. owns 26.702 of own shares (ticker KOEI-R-A) which comprise 1.038 per cent of the share capital and provide 1.038 per cent of the votes at the Assembly.

Yours faithfully,

Management Board of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Končar - Elektroindustrija d.d., Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb, Hrvatska, www.koncar.hr

Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora: Joško Miliša; Uprava: Gordan Kolak; predsjednik, Ivan Bahun; zamjenik predsjednika, Miki Huljić, Josip Lasić, Josip Ljulj, Božidar Poldrugač;

članovi

Registrirano: Trgovački sud Zagreb, MBS 0800409036, IBAN HR8823600001101376107, MB: 3282635, OIB: 45050126417

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:05 UTC
