Koncar elektroindustrija dd : 29.04.2020.    Supervisory Board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. held

05/04/2020 | 09:54am EDT

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Ticker: KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

- Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency - Zagreb Stock Exchange

- Croatian news agency - Company web site

Zagreb, 29th April 2020

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce that the sessions of the Supervisory Board of KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. held its meeting on 29th April, 2020 during which consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the First Quarter 2020 were considered and adopted.

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. Managing Board

Končar - Elektroindustrija d.d., Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb, Hrvatska, www.koncar.hr

Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora: Joško Miliša; Uprava: Gordan Kolak; predsjednik, Ivan Bahun; zamjenik predsjednika, Miki Huljić, Josip Lasić, Josip Ljulj,

Božidar Poldrugač; članovi

Registrirano: Trgovački sud Zagreb, MBS 0800409036, IBAN HR8823600001101376107, MB: 3282635, OIB: 45050126417

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 13:53:09 UTC
