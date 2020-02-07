Koncar elektroindustrija dd : KONČAR successfully concludes yet another contract in North Macedonia

The construction of the 400/110 kV Ohrid substation is an exceptionally important project for MEPSO, which will enable an international connection with the neighboring Albania at the 400 kV voltage level, thus further enhancing the power system of this region.

The project includes the complete construction of a new 400/110 kV substation, along with the preparation of the project documentation and the delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of primary and secondary equipment. The project also includes equipping the other end of the power line, namely the 400 kV Bitola substation.

The construction of the 400/110 kV Ohrid substation is the fourth contract concluded between KONČAR - KET and MEPSO in the past two years, along with the refurbishment of the 400 kV Skopje 4 substation, the refurbishment of the 110 kV Prilep substation and the refurbishment of the numerical protection relays for hydro power plant switchgear. All these projects were financed through loans from the European Bank for Research and Development (EBRD). As a result of strengthening their export activities, KONČAR - KET continue to successfully conclude contracts and carry out highly complex projects in the Republic of North Macedonia, which is enabled by their professional and systematic monitoring of export markets and their cooperation with local partners.

'MEPSO and KONČAR have a successful, long-term cooperation based on mutual trust. KONČAR - KET is our partner, which we have confirmed with today's signing of the contract for the construction of the new 400/110 kV Ohrid substation'- Eva Shukleva, General Manager of the Macedonian transmission system operator (MEPSO).

'This project for the construction of the Ohrid substation represents a continuation of our business cooperation with the Macedonian transmission system operator, for which we have successfully completed several projects over the past few years, and we are confident that with this project we will once again justify their confidence' - Goran Leci, PhD, President of the Managing Board at KONČAR - Power Plant and Electric Traction Engineering Inc.

'This Agreement will further strengthen KONČAR's presence on the Macedonian market and will contribute to the extension of very good cooperation with MEPSO, with whom we have successfully carried out several complex projects. The construction of this substation represents one of the largest projects for upgrading energy infrastructure in the region and we are proud that KONČAR's references and experience have led to this partnership.' - Gordan Kolak, MSc, President of the Managing Board at KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc.