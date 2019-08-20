Log in
Konexial Launches Spanish-Language Version of My20 ELD at 2019 Great American Trucking Show

08/20/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konexial announced today the availability of a Spanish-language version of its My20 ELD (Electronic Logging Device), which uses next-generation telematics technology to automatically log a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity to fulfill FMCSA compliance rules. The announcement was made at the Great American Trucking Show (GATS) in Dallas, held this week from Aug 22-25. Konexial CEO Ken Evans will discuss as part of a GATS panel, “Getting the most from ELD technology,” held Friday, 8/23 at 11:45 CT.

“The National Minority Trucking Association indicates that Hispanics make up 13 percent of truckers compared to 17 percent of the total U.S. workforce,” said Ken Evans, CEO of Konexial. “We’ve added the Spanish-language feature at the request of our carrier customers, a continuation of our goal to make life easier for every trucker and small trucking company.”

“Hispanics are the fastest growing segment of the US population and trucking companies have taken notice*. For the last 15 years, companies have been targeting Hispanic drivers to fill the labor gap,” says Javier Andrade, Bilingual Portfolio Manager at Apex Capital. “Hispanics are attracted to the transportation industry for different reasons, including better pay, freedom, and better working conditions. A lot of them start as drivers and later open their own trucking companies in pursuit of the American dream.”

*“Diversity in the trucking industry,” by Mario Tarradell, Apex Capital.

Konexial’s GoLoad dynamic load matching platform uses the data provided from the My20 ELD to dynamically match up drivers who have extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria—providing drivers with opportunities to dramatically increase earning potential.

In March 2019, Konexial released the 2019 version of its My20 Tower, providing Fleet Managers with real-time data on all trucks and drivers on the road, and using ELD data to enable dynamic load matching.

In July 2019, Konexial announced the GoFuel discount program, providing instant fuel savings for drivers at nearly 500 travel stops across the United States. Compatible with current Comdata, EFS, or FleetOne cards, GoFuel discounts range from $.20- $.40 cents per gallon, with no cost or fees to sign up.

The Great American Trucking Show will be held in Dallas, Tex. From August 22-25. Please visit Konexial at booth #2015 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

To learn more about Konexial, please visit www.konexial.com.

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing-
william@backbeatmarketing.com
404.593.8320

© GlobeNewswire 2019
