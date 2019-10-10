Log in
Konica Minolta Awards Top Performing Channel Partners at its 2019 Dealer Summit

10/10/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its dealer award winners, recognizing accomplishments during its 2018 fiscal year (April 1, 2018 – March 31, 2019).

Through the success of its dealers, Konica Minolta ranks number one in ‘highest average dealer revenue of any manufacturer,’ according to The Cannata Report’s 2018 Dealer Survey. The company honored top performers for their revenue growth and product sales at an awards ceremony at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, CA.

The awards ceremony was held on day one of the technology giant’s two-day Dealer Summit, during which Konica Minolta gathered a select group of dealers to introduce new strategic technology partnerships. The conference offers support to dealers on implementing new technologies to grow their businesses and support the workplace of the future. A variety of educational sessions focused on the connected workplace, IT services and production print.

“Our dealer heroes, as we like to refer to them, are laser focused on the digital transformation of their customers, and having fantastic success helping them build their connected offices,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “These awards allow us the chance to let them know how much we value their business, and how proud we are of their continued growth and efforts to reshape the workplace of the future.”

The following is the full list of the 2018 Konica Minolta Dealer Award recipients.

Top Managed IT (MGIT) Dealer

Konica Minolta Premier Finance (KMPF)

Solutions Revenue Growth

Production Print Unit Growth

A3 Color Unit Growth

Percentage Growth in Revenue

Revenue Growth

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

Maggie Grande
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
551-500-2659
mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

© GlobeNewswire 2019
