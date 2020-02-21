Log in
Konica Minolta Expands Smart, Connected bizhub® i-Series Line

02/21/2020

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, has expanded its new bizhub i-Series with the launch of three new color A3 multifunctional printers (MFPs.) The new bizhub C450i, bizhub C550i and bizhub C650i are a part of the next-generation multifunctional device portfolio designed to empower digital workflows. Like all models in the bizhub i-Series product line, the additions present a new paradigm for how multifunctional devices meet the needs of businesses by serving as a secure, smart technology hub to augment office connectivity.

The three new A3 color MFPs boast the same fresh, contemporary exterior design with great usability features as the current bizhub i-Series models. The new card-type quick copy screen and various applications with integrated guidance allow for an even better user experience. In addition, newly developed widget technology allows embedding and operating functionality directly from the MFP’s home screen, shortening the time spent in front of the MFP and ensuring familiar use across all bizhub i-Series devices. Similarly, high-performance operation and quick response are assured by the same powerful quad-core central processing unit, standard 8 GB of memory and 256 GB solid state drive (SDD), plus an optional 1 TB SSD.

The new bizhub C450i, C550i and C650i offer a choice of 45ppm, 55ppm or 65ppm print speeds, respectively. They replace the popular and highly successful bizhub C458, bizhub C558 and bizhub C658 models - enhancing Konica Minolta’s offering in the segment with the addition of extended smart capabilities that embrace the way businesses are evolving.     

“These three new MFPs strengthen the bizhub i-Series product line, offering faster, smarter office print technology, and serving as intelligent printers that connect the workplace more effectively and securely. They continue to cultivate the future of work by tailoring to the changing needs of businesses,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “The wide breadth of applications available through the pre-installed Konica Minolta MarketPlace, coupled with best-in-class service power new opportunities for productivity and innovation.”

These MFPs have also been designed to work with sophisticated workflow tools such as Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Suite, layered by security options through bizhub SECURE services. This allows for businesses to have effective print management and advanced document workflow, while enhancing document security.

As an added highlight, the three new MFPs feature a dual-scan document feeder that can accommodate up to 300 sheets, with a fast 280 ipm scan speed. They also feature large, newly designed finishers with an integrated manual stapler. These new higher speed models also have an automatic intelligent media sensor that can detect media weight and automatically make the correct media setting, which can reduce misfeeds and help optimize print quality. This additional feature, unique to Konica Minolta solutions technology, provides uninterrupted use, increasing productivity, unmatched in the office print market.

Explore the smarter, connected office here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

 

# # # # #

Attachments 

Maggie Grande
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
551-500-2659
mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

