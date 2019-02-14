Konica Minolta Joins Sustainability Initiative, RE100, Aims to Run Its Business on 100% Renewable Power By 2050

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., announced today that its Japan-based headquarters, Konica Minolta, Inc., (Konica Minolta), has joined RE100, a global leadership initiative bringing together influential businesses committed to sourcing 100% renewable power for their global operations. Konica Minolta will aim to source the electricity used in its business operations from 100% renewable power by 2050.



RE100 is led by The Climate Group, an international NPO focused on accelerating climate action in partnership with CDP. The initiative is comprised of companies that are committed to procuring 100% of their electricity consumption from renewable sources. As of February 12, 2019, 162 companies have joined RE100 worldwide.



The effects of climate change are rapidly increasing on a global scale. It’s predicted that by 2030 much of society will run on renewable power, relieving reliance on fossil fuels which are the main source of man-made CO2 emissions. Konica Minolta believes that quickly adapting to renewable power sources is necessary for achieving sustainable corporate growth.



In addition to its existing long-term environmental action plan, Eco Vison 2050, Konica Minolta is now committed to the goal of sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable power by the year 2050. Konica Minolta recognizes that joining RE100 will help them reduce global CO2 emissions by adopting the use of renewable power sources.



Konica Minolta’s medium and long-term policies include the expansion of renewable power utilization on a global scale. Beginning with production sites outside of Japan, Konica Minolta will consider the optimal sourcing for each region and increasingly procure renewable power.



“Konica Minolta is committed to creating new value for society by offering innovative, sustainable solutions.” Said Kay Du Fernandez, senior vice president of marketing at Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. “This partnership is an important step in our continued efforts to meet our long-term environmental goals and contribute to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”



“It’s fantastic to see another large Japanese multinational join RE100 and commit to source 100% renewable electricity for its global operations. Renewable electricity is no longer only good for CSR policy – it’s also good for the bottom line.” Said Sam Kimmins, head of RE100, The Climate Group. “As a company built on technological innovation, it’s no wonder Konica Minolta knows getting future-ready means sourcing the cleanest, and increasingly the cheapest, power available globally. I congratulate the company on making a great commitment.”



