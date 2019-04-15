Log in
Konica Minolta KDR AU and KDR Primary DR Systems Receive Seismic Certification

04/15/2019 | 09:40am EDT

WAYNE. N.J., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announces the KDR™ Advanced U-Arm and KDR™ Primary Digital Radiography System have been certified in California to withstand earthquakes, as part of the state’s Hospital Facilities Seismic Safety Act. The certification provided by the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) was awarded after both systems underwent and passed rigorous testing, including a shake test. With the OSHPD Seismic Certification, the KDR AU and KDR Primary can now be installed in any facility that requires this type of certification.

“The seismic testing conducted on both the KDR Advanced and the KDR Primary further demonstrate the durability and reliability of Konica Minolta’s DR systems,” says Guillermo Sander, Director of Marketing, Digital Radiography, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Now, healthcare facilities in California that require a seismic certification have a cost-effective yet powerful DR imaging solution that withstands the force of an earthquake for immediate and continued use after the event.”

Both systems and components underwent a series of tests before and after a simulated earthquake in accordance with ICC-ES AC156, the acceptance criteria for seismic certification by the International Code Council. The imaging systems, collimators, generators, bucky stand and workstations were all evaluated and found to maintain structural integrity and remain fully functional. Testing was conducted by a third party that specializes in seismic certifications.

The Hospital Seismic Safety Act, part of the California Health and Safety Code, was enacted in September, 1994 and established a seismic safety building standards program under OSHPD’s jurisdiction for all hospitals built in California after March 7, 1973. California State law requires all general acute care hospitals to be rated as structural performance category (SPC) 2, 3, 4 or 5 by 2020 and SPC 3, 4 or 5 by 2030. The certificate for Konica Minolta Healthcare KDR can be found on the OSHPD website, www.oshpd.ca.gov.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.
Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

Contact:
Mary Beth Massat
Massat Media
224.578.2388
www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa

© GlobeNewswire 2019
