Konica Minolta Named to MSSP Alert Top 100 Managed Services

09/19/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Konica Minolta to the Top 100 MSSPs list for 2018 Top 100 MSSPs for 2018.  This year marks the second consecutive year Konica Minolta has received this distinct recognition that honors the top 100 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

The Top 100 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured proactively research, monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

“Security is top-of-mind for all businesses today, and we are proud that we can contribute by offering a wide range of IT security services,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “Our acquisition earlier this year of VioPoint, experts in cybersecurity, further enhances our capabilities to provide this level of protection to our clients in defending against cyber-attacks.”

Demand for MSSPs has escalated amid rising cyber-attacks, malware and ransomware incidents worldwide. The cybersecurity skills shortage has further heightened the need for world-class MSSPs. The global MSSP market will reach $40.97 billion by 2022, a 16.6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2016, according to Allied Market Research.

A leader in this industry, Konica Minolta, through its All Covered IT Services Division, provides comprehensive security services that employ a layered strategy. This includes email security, endpoint protection, patch management, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and IT compliance all through its best-in-class security operations center (SOC). Comprehensive 24/7 remote monitoring and cyber security services are also available to companies who need the absolute highest level of security and compliance support.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 11 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society.

 

For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Workplace of the Future is a trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.

Stacey Sujeebun
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
201-236-4272
PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

© GlobeNewswire 2018
